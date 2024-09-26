After a long and torturous wait, it's almost time to return to the one-of-a-kind criminal underworld of John Wick, with the franchise's first-ever feature film spin-off, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. While this is technically the franchise's second spin-off overall, with the first one being The Continental prequel mini-series, Ballerina represents a brand-new frontier for the series, as it will be the first true test to see if the John Wick films can survive in theaters without actually starring John Wick (even though Keanu Reeves is set to appear in the upcoming film). Thankfully, we finally got our first look at what's in store for Ballerina with its brand-new trailer.

Taking place in between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, Ballerina follows the story of Eve. Eve is a covert assassin who trained at the very same ballerina academy operated by The Director (Anjelica Huston) that we met in the third installment. As per usual in the world of John Wick, Eve is on a quest for vengeance during the film's events, and it's one that will see her meet several recognizable characters in the John Wick universe.

Ana de Armas, the star of Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, and No Time to Die, leads the cast of Ballerina. She'll be co-starring alongside The Walking Dead and Boondock Saints star Norman Reedus. Several other stars from the John Wick quadrilogy are also set to appear, including Keanu Reeves as the titular action hero, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Anjelica Huston as the mysterious Director. Ballerina will also feature the final posthumous performance of the late great Lance Reddick as the dedicated concierge Charon.

Several Other 'John Wick' Spin-Offs Are in Development

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is just the start of a new prospective plan for the John Wick franchise. Also in the works is a spin-off following the fan-favorite blind assassin Caine (Donnie Yen) from John Wick: Chapter 4, who (allegedly) killed John at the end of the film. Also in development is another television series called Under the High Table, which will function as a more direct continuation of John Wick: Chapter 4 following John's rebellion against the High Table.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina premieres in theaters on June 6, 2025.