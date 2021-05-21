The two discuss the ridiculousness of dressing up in costumes and evoking horror.

Warner Bros. has just released the first official clip of its upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One. The hotly anticipated animated adaptation of the beloved comic series arrives on digital and Blu-ray on June 22.

Featuring Jensen Ackles as Bruce Wayne and Alastair Duncan as Alfred Pennyworth, the clip finds the two in an empty Wayne Manor on Halloween. The scene represents a kind of calm before the storm, where Bruce and Alfred can quibble about security and how Gotham City has changed. It’s a quiet, ruminative scene, concerned more with their relationship than superhero bombast.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: New ‘Batman’ Animated Series From J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm Coming to HBO Max

That deliberate pacing is very much in line withJeff Loeb and Tim Sale’s 1996 comics series, which built its central mystery over the course of a year. More importantly, the darker tone of the original series is translated beautifully, even as it injects some levity in Alfred’s gentle ribbing. “Quite absurd,” indeed.

Even within this quieter prologue to the story, there’s plenty of hints of what is to come. Bruce’s attitudes about Gotham’s “fallen” nature certainly speak to his efforts and suspicions as his investigation wears on, but fans might be most intrigued by Alfred’s mention of Selina Kyle (voiced by the late Naya Rivera in one of her final roles). Alfred and Bruce are the only characters in this scene, but pointing at the wider world around them is a great way of building anticipation.

The rest of the cast includes Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent and Billy Burke as James Gordon, who join Batman’s investigation. Their search brings them in contact with most of Gotham’s criminal underbelly, including Carmine Falcone (Titus Welliver), the Joker (Troy Baker), Solomon Grundy (Fred Tatasciore), and Calendar Man (David Dastmalchian). Amy Landecker, Julie Nathanson, Jack Quaid, Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray, and Jim Pirri also star.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be released on digital and Blu-ray on June 22, with Part Two to follow digitally on July 27 and on Blu-ray on August 10. Check out the clip below.

KEEP READING: 'Batman: The Long Halloween' Will Include R-Rated Content in Part Two

Share Share Tweet Email

How the MCU Was Made: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and the Marvel-Sony Deal Here's how the groundbreaking agreement between two rival studios came about.

Read Next