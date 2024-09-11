The first entry in what many would argue is one of the most iconic action franchises ever has become a smash hit on an underrated streaming service. First Blood, the 1982 action film starring Sylvester Stallone which kicked off the Rambo franchise, is the #9 most popular movie on Pluto TV. While you may be unfamiliar with Pluto TV, it is a free streaming service that incorporates ads, so you don't even have to sign up for it. That's right, you could be watching the first Rambo movie within seconds without even having to give out your email, phone number, or credit card information. First Blood stars Stallone as the titular character, alongside Brian Denny, Richard Crenna, Bill McKinney, and Jack Starrett, and the film currently sits at equal scores of 86% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, strong numbers for an action film.

First Blood was based on the novel by David Morrell, and the screenplay for the film was penned by Michael Kozoll and William Sackheim, with Stallone also receiving a writing credit. Kozoll worked on other major projects like the TV series, Hill Street Blues, while First Blood was Sackheim's last feature screenwriting credit, and he sadly passed away in 2004 at age 85. Ted Kotcheff, who recently turned 93 earlier this year in April, directed First Blood, and it is still among his most famous works alongside Weekend at Bernie's, Wake in Fright, and Shattered Glass. He most recently directed several episodes of Law and Order: SVU between 2000 and 2005.

What Else Is in the Pluto TV Top 10?

Rounding out the rest of the Pluto TV top 10 are several other movies you may have heard of, such as The Longest Yard, the 2005 sports comedy starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. Kingpin is the only movie to fall short of First Blood in the list of the most popular Pluto TV movies, currently sitting in the #10 spot. The 1996 film stars Woody Harrelson and Bill Murray. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman's 1998 team-up, Practical Magic, remains the most popular movie to watch on Pluto TV.

First Blood A veteran Green Beret is forced by a cruel Sheriff and his deputies to flee into the mountains and wage an escalating one-man war against his pursuers. Release Date October 22, 1982 Director Ted Kotcheff Cast Sylvester Stallone , Richard Crenna , Brian Dennehy , Bill McKinney , Jack Starrett , Michael Talbott Runtime 93 minutes Writers David Morrell , Michael Kozoll , William Sackheim , Sylvester Stallone Main Genre Action Tagline This time he's fighting for his life. Expand

