Dearest gentle readers, this author is most pleased to announce that the much anticipated season four of regency spectacle Bridgerton is officially in production with a pair of new diamonds to dazzle the ton.

This season will lead the way with perhaps the most free-spirited Bridgerton brother Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and a new jewel the ton has not yet been introduced to thus far, Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). To ensure we are all properly primed for their union, Netflix and Shondaland have unveiled a first look at the couple. The cast photographs tease a first look at the pair together with Thompson and Ha looking every bit a regal match as they cosy up whilst on set for the next installment of the show. Thompson looks as dapper as ever in a gray tweed suit and relaxed shirt whilst Ha oozes elegance and grace - two things this author and her Majesty both share an appreciation of - in abundance as she poses in a burgundy leather coat and tweed trousers.

What Will Season Four of 'Bridgerton' Be About?

This exciting first look is the only glimpse avid audiences have been given into what is to come, and it hotly follows Ha's cast announcement. The Dune: Prophecy star will take on the role of Benedict's leading lady in the role of Sophie. Having had a troubled life and spending the majority of her days working as a maid for the ton, Sophie remains to be quite an enigma, keeping her cards and feelings particularly close to her chest. In fact, she is particularly prone to avoiding showing any part of her inner self. Meanwhile, as audiences are well aware, Benedict is a free soul on a journey of self-discovery with an intense desire not to be tied down to the usual marriage blueprint. Naturally, this is all thrown into disarray when they meet at a masquerade ball with Sophie quickly becoming the illusive Lady in Silver.

If that was not enough to sink your teeth into, this author is also pleased to share that three new cast members have been added to the mix. Harry Potter actress Katie Leung will take on the role of Lady Araminta Gun - a mother on a mission to get her two girls married off, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li - Lady Gun's eldest daughter with a prime target locked on and The Crow's Isabella Wei as Posy Li - Lady Gun's youngest daughter who is often overlooked next to her vain older sister. In true Bridgerton style, this undoubtedly promises a firey showdown between the ladies as they fight to secure an eligible match.

Season four follows on from season three, which witnessed a final conclusion to an epic friends-to-lovers story between one Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan). Their narrative was inevitably shaped the Lady Whistledown-sized skeleton in Pen's closet whilst Colin grappled to come to terms with his feelings for his close friend who had indeed been lying to him for years. However, all's well that ends well as the duo were united in matrimony and honesty by the end of the season, with an heir to seal the deal. Benedict and Sophie will be the first Bridgerton couple we have seen that does not have the backdrop of Lady Whistledown's anonymity and subsequent relentless judgement. It will be intriguing to see if this plays in to the pair's dynamic, whether that is sheilding secrets or not being thrown into the spotlight.

Sadly Bridgerton season four does not yet have a release date but you can indulge in the previous seasons on Netflix now.