The Big Picture The 1939 Cannes Film Festival was a political statement against fascism, emphasizing the role of politics in cinema.

The event aimed to challenge Mussolini's Mostra festival, showcasing films from 10 countries post-WWII.

Cannes Film Festival continues to be a platform for political issues, giving voice to individual filmmakers.

In August 1939, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, directed by William Dieterle, was screened privately and became the first film entered into competition at the very first Cannes Film Festival. It was the only film shown. The event had been canceled due to the increasing threat of war breaking out in Europe. Awards for the previously planned plethora of films, including Victor Fleming's The Wizard of Oz, were only retrospectively given out in 2002. Notably, only nine other countries agreed to join the proposed first Cannes Film Festival in 1939, with 19 eventually joining the 1946 Cannes Film Festival, showing the effect the removal of fascism had and just how political of an event this was. Storytelling and politics have always been interwoven, with cinematic technology only increasing the size of audiences that a film's message can reach. The very first Cannes Film Festival was no different. From its anti-fascist inception to its cancellation, and even the choice of setting, politics dominated the decision-making, and cinema was the tool through which politicians on all sides sought to express their ideology.

The 1939 Cannes Film Festival Was Conceived as a Challenge to Fascism

Look at Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds and you will find Michael Fassbender’s character reciting fact after fact about the Nazi’s obsession with the clout cinema could bring them. The Italian dictator Mussolini understood this, too. The very idea for the Cannes Film Festival was a reaction to the Venice Mostra, Mussolini’s film festival. For fascism, every international event was a chance to show strength, the most famous example being the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Mostra was no exception. There, the pressure was always on to deliver the highest award, the Mussolini Cup, to either Italian or German Fascist films that highlighted the supposed strength of their regime. Never was this seen clearer than in July 1938 when Hitler made the jury change their decision from awarding the cup to an American film to jointly granting to the Nazi film Olympia and Italian film Luciano Serra, Pilot.

So began French diplomat Philippe Erlanger's dream of a free and fair film festival. Erlanger received approval for the festival from the French Minister of Education, Jean Zay. However, while this new festival was supposedly about removing politics from cinema, it did anything but. There was debate over whether this decision would harm French and Italian relations. Interestingly, the festival was originally going to be held in Biarritz but after Cannes upped their offer of financial contribution they won hosting honors. In the end, the creation of the Cannes Film Festival was not so much about removing politics from cinema, but removing fascism from cinema, only further emphasizing politics' role in almost every facet of the industry.

Which Movie Won the Very First Palme d'Or?

The line-up for the very first Cannes promised to be a spectacle, showcasing films that would become staples of cinema to this day, from the classic Wizard of Oz, which revolutionized cinema, to the 1940 Best Picture winner, Goodbye, Mr. Chips. Other films to be shown included Howard Hawks' Only Angels Have Wings, Lenin in October by Mikhaïl Romm, The Four Feathers, La Loi du Nord, L’Enfer Des Anges, and La Charrette Fantôme. Gary Cooper, Douglas Fairbanks, and numerous other high-profile actors flew out to enjoy the new film festival. However, war intervened, and the event was canceled. Following that, it seemed this first class of Cannes films would never get its time in the festival's spotlight. However, 63 years later, the festival would award the 1939 Palme d'Or retrospectively. A small jury, selected by French novelist Jean D'Ormesson, would go on to give Cannes' highest honor to Cecil B. DeMille's western epic Union Pacific. The film's title was acknowledged as reflecting the original purpose of the Cannes Film Festival as a collaborative, international effort, bringing a satisfying conclusion to the long and controversial 1939 Cannes Film Festival.

What Does The First Cannes Film Festival Teach Us?

If Cannes began as a political gesture, that would not change. post-WWII. During the Cold War being the biggest political battle of the era, both Western and Soviet cinema portrayed the other as the villains and sought to use Cannes as a platform for their own ideology. Cannes has also continued to be a political arena, though it is less a battleground for geopolitics and more focused on political issues individual filmmakers see in society. 9/11, for instance, greatly impacted films shown at Cannes in the early 2000s, with multiple works focusing on the war on terror as well as mass surveillance. While the battle lines are not as clear now, the festival's synergy of politics and cinema has gotten arguably more potent and more interesting as more agency is given to individual voices. Even at this year's Cannes Film Festival, the Israeli-Palestine conflict and the MeToo movement are the expected hot topics of conversation.

Yes, many decry the constantly politicized nature of what they consider a leisure product. But as long as filmmakers have voices, and there are opposing ideologies, politics and cinema will always be interwoven. After all, what is on the screen is a reflection of those behind it and looking at it. That will never change.

The first Palme d'Or-winning movie, Union Pacific, is available to purchase on DVD and Blu-Ray.

