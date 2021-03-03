One of the films that has been flying under the radar this awards season is A24's First Cow from writer-director Kelly Reichardt. The film boasts a 95 percent fresh rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and nearly every review has singled out Orion Lee for his terrific performance as King-Lu, a Chinese immigrant on the run for killing a Russian man, who also dreams of owning his own farm one day.

Born in Hong Kong, Lee has been acting for more than a decade now, making appearances in blockbusters like Justice League and Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, and recurring on the FX series Tyrant. After years of paying his dues onscreen, Lee finally landed a role he could really sink his teeth into with First Cow, for which he was nominated for a Gotham Award for breakthrough actor, as well as an Independent Spirit Award for his supporting turn in the film.

RELATED: Gotham Awards: For the First Time Ever, All the Best Feature Nominees Are Directed by Women

Image via A24

With the voting deadline for Oscar nominations approaching soon, Collider's For Your Consideration host Scott Mantz sat down with Lee and asked him about working with Reichardt, filming in Oregon with co-star John Magaro, and why First Cow was such a gratifying project to be a part of. Check out the full video interview at the top of this article, and make sure to keep him on your radar, as he's sure to get more work off of First Cow.

KEEP READING: John Magaro on Working With His Cow Co-Star in 'First Cow'

Share Share Tweet Email

'WandaVision' Director on Pulling Back the Curtain in Episode 8, Agatha Easter Eggs, and Season 2 "This idea — this meditation on how you come back from loss — is really what the show is all about. It's about love."