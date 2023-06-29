Though the Golden Age of Westerns is far gone, filmmakers of today’s era still consistently manage to invigorate the genre in unexpected ways that speak to modern times, with Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow acting as a notable example of a Western brimming with a tenderness that elevates the genre to new levels. Unfortunately overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, First Cow was quickly acclaimed as one of the greatest revisionist Westerns of the modern era, subverting the trope of the Western hero (and a Western plot) in pretty much every way imaginable. Instead of celebrating masculinity, First Cow celebrates the sensitive, whether its non-fighting men in a world of killers or an ignorant cow robbed of any agency of its own.

First Cow focuses on a simple premise that emphasizes male friendship in the face of the adversity that surrounds it. Set in 1820, it follows Otis (John Magaro) who earns the nickname Cookie for his ability to make the best buttermilk biscuits that the humble settlers of Oregon Country have ever tasted. After befriending King-Lu (Orion Lee), a Chinese immigrant on the run for murder, the two devise a scheme to sneak into the local Chief Factor’s (Toby Jones) farm to steal some of his prized cow’s milk (the first cow to ever arrive in the area, hence the title) in order to sell them to the townspeople. It sounds more like the plot of a rom-com than it does a gripping Western that concerns itself with love and mortality, which is exactly what makes it so great.

Cookie Is a Gatherer Among Hunters in 'First Cow'

The first and most direct manner in which First Cow subverts the conventions of its genre is in its main character who’s introduced as a chef among fur trappers, reestablishing a hunter-gatherer dynamic to illustrate Cookie’s isolation. There’s no place in this ruthless world for Cookie’s masculine sensitivity, a role that completely subverts the John Wayne “man’s man” archetype. While complicated protagonists are certainly nothing new to the Western genre, feminine ones are even harder to find, with Cookie’s femininity increasingly commented upon not just through the fact that he likes to cook, but through his actions in testosterone-fueled situations.

Cookie’s character is defined entirely by his actions, the tenderness of which Reichardt’s meditative and lyrical filming style perfectly emulates. A good example is his first encounter with Lu. In spite of the abuse Cookie receives from his fur-trapping companions, he allows the immigrant on the run to sleep in his tent, in spite of the knowledge that the group he’s travelling with won’t hesitate to murder him if he puts the pack at risk. Later on, when they meet again, a bar fight is taking place. While the other men rush outside to place their bets on who’ll win, Cookie stays behind and takes care of an infant, reinforcing the contrast between his priorities and that of others. Lastly, outside of Lu, the only real loving relationship he forms is with a female, the titular cow, whom he constantly soothes with condolences for the cow’s lost mate and calf. He’s one of the sweetest Western heroes ever put to screen, who’ll still order whiskey at the local saloon but has the distinction of being the only one to follow it up with a “please.”

'First Cow' Removes the Sexual Element from a Queer-Coded Relationship

The prologue of First Cow actually takes place in the present day, when a woman walking her dog stumbles upon the unmarked grave of two skeletons tenderly holding each other for 200 years. Flashing back to the 1800s, the audience is left to assume that they’ll be watching the story of how these two figures grew to love each other, implying the film to be a romance. Contrary to the expectations she sets, however, there’s no sexual tension that ever develops between Cookie and King-Lu. Instead, what transpires is the blossoming of a friendship, allowing for many deeper musings on the nature of immigration, male camaraderie, and a search for the finer things in a world that’s out to punish you at every turn.

Several Westerns have coded homo-erotic undertones into their narrative. Whether it be Johnny Guitar or Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the presence of extreme masculinity within Westerns have made the genre the ideal avenue to subtly explore gay panic and forbidden desires. For Reichardt, however, love and sex don’t necessarily have to be interlinked. In lieu of a kiss, she emphasizes the platonic romance between Cookie and Lu through the camera’s frame, specifically through the use of her Academy aspect ratio. Though aspect ratios have most often been used in the modern day to convey a character’s claustrophobia, literally boxing them into nasty situations to give the audience a feeling of entrapment (think The Lighthouse or A Ghost Story), First Cow appears to be using it to a different degree. Through her confining Academy aspect ratio, Reichardt isn’t boxing these characters in, but pushing them closer together, making that final embrace in the face of certain death feel warmer than any widescreen could.

'First Cow' Doubles as a Subtle Critique of Capitalism

Masculinity and capitalistic desire go hand-in-hand when discussing Westerns as they relate to individuals finding their place in a chaotic world and (most often) ultimately triumphing. These triumphs can often be used to express the cost of greed, as in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre or There Will Be Blood, though in First Cow, the critique revolves around the theme of privilege. This extends not merely to wealth but to physicality. The obvious analysis of privilege comes from the inception of Cookie and Lu’s scheme to milk the Chief Factor’s cow. In spite of this recurring heist taking place right under the Chief Factor’s nose, Cookie says to Lu that “Some people can’t imagine being stolen from,” relating to the carefree lifestyles of the wealthy in a world where everyone else appears poor.

Cookie and Lu are entrepreneurs after all, and when discussing the promise of their business, Lu relates that “There’s no way for a poor man to start,” highlighting the need for those without means to find their starting capital through illegal (though in this case, not immoral) means. The critique continues even after their small-time biscuit business takes the town by storm as bidding wars erupt for the last of Cookie’s treats. One scrawny and timid man repeatedly gets pushed aside by larger men in spite of waiting patiently in line, playing by the rules. In spite of the bullying taking place, Lu offers the cookie to the first one who hands him the money, highlighting the entrepreneur within him. The second time it happens, the camera lingers on the thin man as his face is washed with heartbreaking disappointment, unable to stand up for himself due to his small stature. It’s a beautifully sympathetic blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that unfurls with incredible subtlety.

The ending of Brokeback Mountain may succeed in tearing apart your very soul, but First Cow is a different kind of art. It’s soporific pacing results in a theme that creeps up on you, lingering for days in the back of your mind until before you know it, you’re crying over the deaths of Cookie and Lu a week after you’ve watched them go. It’s a treat as delicious as the biscuits baked by Cookie himself, though make sure before watching that you’ve got plenty of blankets beside you, as rarely will a film make you feel as cozy as this.