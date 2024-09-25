Prime Video is in the midst of airing one of the biggest TV shows of the year in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and there's another intriguing series coming soon that just got an exciting first look. Prime has officially unveiled the highly-anticipated first trailer for Cross, the crime thriller series based on the novels by James Patterson which will see Aldis Hodge step into the role of the titular detective, Alex Cross. The series dives into the psyches of both killers and their victims in order to capture dangerous criminals. The first trailer for the series sees Alex Cross at his lowest point, struggling with inner turmoil and to gain the upper hand on someone who wants both him and his family dead, at any cost.

In addition to starring in the series, Aldis Hodge will also executive produce. Cross comes from creator Ben Watkins, who is best known for his work on Burn Notice, the TV series which ran from 2007 to 2013 that he served as an executive producer and staff writer and story editor on. He also teamed up with Prime Video for another crime drama, The Hand of God, which stars Ron Pearlman in the lead role and even features The Office veteran Brian Baumgartner, who plays Kevin in the hit sitcom series, in a supporting role. Prime has also built a strong cast around Hodge for Cross, with Isaiah Mustafa, Stacie Greenwell, and Ryan Eggold, who will play lead roles in the series, along with Siobhan Murphy, Ashley Rios, and many more are set for supporting roles.

Who Will Direct Episodes of ‘Cross’?

Craig Sebels will direct three episodes of Cross, with Stacy Muhammad and Nzingha Stewart also confirmed to each direct an episode, but it's unknown at this time who will direct the other episodes. Siebels is best known for his work on Blood & Treasure and The Gifted, and he most recently directed several episodes of Good Sam (Jason Isaacs). Muhammad recently helmed an episode of the Netflix Original Series, Manifest, and Stewart is best known for her work on the popular Prime Video show, Daisy Jones & The Six.

All eight episodes of the first season of Cross premiere on November 14. Check out the first trailer for the series above and watch Cross exclusively on Prime Video.

Cross (2024) 0 10 Detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross is pulled back from family leave to hunt a dangerous serial killer after the tragic loss of his wife. Set in Washington, D.C., the series follows Cross as he uses his expertise to delve into the minds of criminals. Amazon’s adaptation promises a mix of psychological intrigue and intense crime-solving drama, blending elements of James Patterson’s books with a fresh storyline. Cast Aldis Hodge , Jennifer Wigmore , Mercedes de la Zerda , Sharon Taylor , Siobhan Murphy , Stacie Greenwell , Ashley Rios , matthew lillard Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ben Watkins Writers Ben Watkins Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Franchise(s) Alex Cross Directors Craig Siebels , Nzingha Stewart Expand

