It’s been a big year for Michael Keaton, who broke the box office with his return as the titular character in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice before also headlining Goodrich, the comedy/drama starring Mila Kunis. 20 years ago, Keaton starred in First Daughter, the romantic comedy following the daughter of the President who goes to college only to fall in love with one of the Secret Service agents. Katie Holmes and Marc Blucas also star in the film, which Netflix announced will leave the platform at the end of the month, on December 31. The film was maligned upon release, earning an 8% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 43% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site, all while only grossing $10 million at the box office despite costing $30 million to produce.

Jessica Bendinger wrote the script for First Daughter, along with Jerry O’Connell and Kate Kondell. Bendinger is best known for her work on Stick It, the 2006 coming-of-age comedy starring Jeff Bridges, while O’Connell only ever wrote one episode of Sliders before his work as a scribe on First Daughter and hasn’t written anything since. Kondell recently created Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series streaming on Disney+ and wrote the script for Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. Forest Whitaker was tapped to direct First Daughter for his third directorial outing, and he has yet to helm anything else in the 20 years since. Whitaker is known for his role as Zuri in Black Panther, and also for starring as Saw Gerrera in Star Wars, both in Rogue One and Andor.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Michael Keaton Movies?

Michael Keaton has had two movies in his career gross over $1 billion at the box office: Minions in which he voices Walter Nelson, and Toy Story 3 as the voice of a Ken doll. The highest-grossing live-action movie of Keaton’s career is Spider-Man: Homecoming, the debut solo outing for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, which grossed $878 million worldwide. Cars is the fourth-highest-grossing movie of Keaton’s career with $461 million, and the recent Beetlejuice Beetlejuice comes in at #5 after narrowly reaching $450 million.

First Daughter stars Michael Keaton and Katie Holmes, and was directed by Forest Whitaker. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch First Daughter before it leaves Netflix on December 31.

