While she recently appeared in one episode of the hit Peacock series, Poker Face, Katie Holmes has another project that's 20 years old that is coming to streaming soon. Netflix has officially announced that First Daughter, the romantic-comedy which Holmes stars in alongside Marc Blucas and Margaret Collin, will begin streaming on the platform on October 1. The film follows the daughter of the President of the United States as she ventures off to college and falls in love with a graduate student who is keeping a secret. In addition to Holmes, Blucas, and Collin, First Daughter also stars Michael Keaton and Lela Rochon, and the film currently sits at a dismal 8% score from critics and a 43% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

First Daughter was directed by legendary actor Forest Whitaker, and it is the more recent film he has directed in his esteemed acting career. Before First Daughter, he also helmed the 1998 romance drama, Hope Floats, which stars Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick Jr. He made his directorial debut on Waiting to Exhale, the 1995 romantic comedy starring Angela Bassett and Whitney Houston which is currently streaming on Hulu. Whitaker is also known for his roles as an actor in both Marvel and Star Wars, where he plays Zuri in the former and Saw Gerrera in the latter. He most recently appeared in the hit Star Wars TV series, Andor, but it's unknown at this time if he will reprise his role as the guerilla fighter in the show's highly-anticipated second season.

What Are the Best Movies To Watch on Netflix?

Although poorly-received by critics upon release, The Garfield Movie has made waves on Netflix and has landed as the #1 movie on the platform. The 2023 horror movie, Evil Dead Rise, is also a more recent addition, with Netflix Originals Uglies and Rebel Ridge also hanging around in the top five. The Super Mario Bros. Movie starring Chris Pratt is making one final push into the top 10 before it leaves the platform at the end of the month, and the Denzel Washington-led American Gangster is also in the #7 spot.

First Daughter stars Katie Holmes and Michael Keaton and was written by Jessica Bendinger, Jerry O'Connell, and Kate Kondell, and directed by Forest Whitaker. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch First Daughter when it premieres on Netflix on October 1.