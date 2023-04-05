Before Kathryn Bigelow snagged the first female Best Director Oscar, only three women had ever been nominated before, the first of whom was Lina Wertmüller in 1975 for her controversial Italian masterpiece Seven Beauties. An iconic art house director who began to gain prominence in the 70s, Wertmüller’s films tend to ride a unicycle down a tightrope between brutal political realism and flashy fantastical expressionism. While she passed away in 2021, past interviews show her candid about the major influences in her life, which range from Russian theater to the Flash Gordon comics, which she singled out for their cinematic framing. Watching any one of her films, it becomes remarkably impressive how deftly she navigates between genre and tone without giving the viewer whiplash, but what is it about Seven Beauties specifically that the Academy couldn’t even ignore a highly controversial foreign language film directed by a woman in 1975?

Written and directed by Wertmüller herself, Seven Beauties chronicles the story of Pasqualino Settebellezze (Pasqualino ‘Seven Beauties,’ played by Italian screen legend Giancarlo Giannini), a petty thief obsessed with the honor of himself and his seven sisters, who he continuously profits from. His values are tested when upon being sentenced to prison for murder, he increasingly finds himself going to extreme lengths to survive. In a toxic game of self-destruction through self-preservation, Pasqualino goes from prison to insane asylum to a war-torn Italy, where he finally ends up in a concentration camp for his attempt at desertion. It’s a frenetic rollercoaster ride with a non-linear narrative that would make Christopher Nolan’s mouth drop, standing out among both the crime and the war genres specifically for the way it critiques the European masculinity of every gangster film since moustached men first held guns on screen.

RELATED: 10 Overlooked Films Directed by Women That Deserve More Love

‘Seven Beauties’ Garners Sympathy for Its Lead Through Satire

Image via Medusa Distribuzione

While it might be difficult to pin down the overarching theme of Wertmüller’s masterpiece straight away, clearer threads start to form when diving into exactly how Pasqualino has changed throughout the non-linear course of the film. The film begins in media res with Pasqualino and his fellow soldier Pedro, himself an anarchist. Fighting for Italy on the side of the Nazis, they witness the atrocities of the Germans first-hand and have two very different reactions. While Pedro curses his inability to speak out against the regime, Pasqualino focuses entirely on his own fall from grace, lamenting the days that he was a man of honor and principles. Through flashback, the audience is then treated to the truth: Pasqualino was anything but.

Pasqualino’s predicament begins after one of his seven sisters is coerced into prostitution, the likes of which he deems an unforgivable insult on his family’s name. Wertmüller takes special care in her depiction of Pasqualino as a misogynist, consistently abusive towards his sisters but at the same time, too goofy and moronic to view as particularly menacing. When breaking into his sister’s pimp’s home in an attempt to intimidate him, it’s by accident that he shoots him dead. Afterward, fancying himself a criminal genius, he severs the pimp’s body parts, packaging them into suitcases and shipping them off to different areas in Italy (all the while, the corpse consistently farts in an attempt at gross-out humor). Naturally, it’s not long before he’s caught. There’s a satirical element to his portrayal that lends him the sympathy required for a protagonist. However, all concern surrounding sympathy in the context of his misdeeds (extending well into the unforgivable acts of rape and murder) are washed away when he ends up the starved victim of evil itself in the form of the Holocaust.

Pasqualino Is Obsessed With Maintaining Honor Through Appearance

Image via Medusa Distribuzione

For Pasqualino at the start of the film, appearance is everything. A dandy, he takes meticulous care of his hair and outfit every morning, his initial introduction (a bright red silhouette in a suave beige suit) acting as an indicator for the cinematic way that he perceives himself. In a progressive reversal of gender roles, it was actually Wertmüller’s husband, Enrico Job, who acted as the film’s production designer and costume designer, lending it a visual quality that perfectly matches with Wertmüller’s comic book framing. In one of the film’s opening scenes, Pasqualino preaches to his mother about the importance of superficiality, especially in the context of the gun that he carries around, in spite of the fact that he knows not how to use it.

After being jailed for murder, Pasqualino openly admits to the killing as he doesn’t want to be seen as cowardly. Initially, he refuses his lawyer’s urgings for him to plead insanity, only to act deranged while incarcerated upon discovering the horrid living conditions of the prison. After being transferred to an asylum (and raping a patient), he joins the army in order to escape the punishment of electroshock therapy. It’s a dense series of cause and effect all motivated by Pasqualino’s one flaw: his obsession with appearance. This is mirrored by his secondary flaw: his focus on the appearance of others.

When he’s imprisoned in the concentration camp (in one of the most graphic depictions of a concentration camp for the time), Pasqualino devises a plan to seduce the prison camp commandant, played by Shirley Stoler. Having gained a new sense of humility, he acknowledges that he was always ugly, but still able to seduce women because of his belief that all women want to be loved. The plan succeeds but not for the reasons he thinks it does and not to the extent that he was aiming for, with his seduction leading him to becoming a kapo within his barrack, having to choose which of his fellow prisoners will be sentenced to death. His honor thus falls even further while his masculinity is destroyed upon his inability to hold an erection with the camp commandant (only succeeding when she informs him that his life depends on it), showcasing the lengths to which he is forced to shed his projected identity for the sake of his survival.

‘Seven Beauties’ Highlights the Dangers of Being Apolitical

In a waiting room, shackled next to a political prisoner who is due for a greater prison sentence for speaking out against Mussolini, the two have a conversation discussing the nature of being apolitical. Pasqualino states that he sees no faults within fascism as after all, Mussolini brought prosperity to the nation, ‘blessing’ them with roads. The political prisoner insists that the people who label themselves apolitical need to be more focused on what lies behind the surface promises of politicians; to interrogate the values that someone in power stands for, not simply herald them for delivering the most basic of urban developments. It’s a small but powerful moment that speaks to the message of the entire film: that appearances are far from the truth and, just like the concentration camps that these very soldiers were unaware they were defending, nothing is ever as simple as it seems.

The climax of Seven Beauties involves Pasqualino having to use a gun (a symbol of the power he once felt in his hand while wielding) to shoot his only friend within the camp itself. While initially hesitant, his friend begs him to follow through, causing him to pull the trigger. The fact that Pasqualino is an inherently corrupt man is irrelevant to the moral fall that he experiences. The question of the film is the lengths people will go to survive. Its answer suggests that in the face of a terror such as the Holocaust, people will shed the entirety of their identity just to desperately endure. In spite of the fact that Wertmüller lost her nomination to John G. Alvidson for Rocky (admittedly a much more hopeful portrayal of endurance), her work remains a jaw-dropping example of a woman flexing her filmmaking chops in every direction to secure a nomination that wasn’t just painstakingly earned, but beyond deserved.