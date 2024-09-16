On the same day it was announced that Emily in Paris would return for Season 5, the next project for one of the show's biggest stars just got an exciting new look. Prime Video has officially unveiled the first trailer for Freedom, the upcoming action thriller which is set to premiere on November 1. The film will star Lucas Bravo, Yvan Attal, Régis Fortino, and Léa Luce Basato. Bravo is best known for playing Gabriel in the hit Netflix show Emily in Paris but has also portrayed Paul in Ticket to Paradise, the 2022 romantic comedy starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Attal is an actor/writer who most recently wrote the screenplay for The Accusation, and he also starred alongside Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, and recent Emmy-winner Hiroyuki Sanada in Rush Hour 3.

Freedom comes from French actor and filmmaker Mélanie Laurent, who is best known for playing Shosanna in the 2009 dark comedy Inglourious Basterds, which also stars Brad Pitt and Christopher Waltz. She is also known for playing Anna in the feel-good romantic comedy Beginners, which she stars in alongside Ewan McGregor and Christopher Plummer. One of her most notable roles came more recently in the 2021 AI drama, Oxygen, which was written by Christie LeBlanc and directed by Alexandre Aja. Laurent made her feature directorial debut in 2011 with The Adopted and has since directed six movies in addition to all the films she's starred in. Her most recent directorial effort came last year with Wingwomen, the heist thriller which she also wrote and can currently be streamed on Netflix.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Prime Video?

The Lord of the Rings spin-off which is currently in the midst of its second season, The Rings of Power, has been dominating the Prime Video streaming charts since its premiere several weeks ago. John Cena and Awkwafina's action team-up with Jackpot! has also been one of the more popular things to watch on the platform, with Jason Statham's The Beekeeper being a mainstay in the top 10 for several months now. Chris Evans and McKenna Grace's drama Gifted, which was helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, is a more recent addition to the Prime Video top 10, with The Boys and Fallout sneaking in two of the last four spots.

Freedom premieres on Prime Video on November 1. Check out the new trailer for the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates.