Elizabeth Mitchell has quite an extensive resume — having done 6 years of theater work at the Dallas Theatre Center, and the Encore Theatre, on top of starting her early tv role in the soap opera serial Loving. Mitchell’s role in Gia, alongside Angelina Jolie, gave her the recognition she needed. But it wasn’t until her portrayals of Carol Newman in Santa Clause 2, and as Juliet Burke in Lost, did audiences truly see the different facets of the actress’ abilities.

Mitchell most recently finished filming First Kill, available on Netflix. If you’ve just finished binging the series (like we all have), and haven’t yet watched Mitchell’s other works, it’s the best time now more than ever to do so!

Gia (1998)

The 1998 biopic tells the story of one of the first supermodels, Gia Carangi — from when she first moved to New York to become a fashion model, to her use of drugs, and then her untimely death after contracting HIV/AIDS.

The movie focuses on Carangi’s modeling career in the late 1970s and how everything eventually spiraled out of control, but a good portion revolves around Gia and make-up artist Linda’s romance — how they started, the ups and downs they went through. Mitchell has an incredible breadth of talent, giving such a sensational performance throughout the film.

ER (1994)

ER walked, so Grey’s Anatomy could run. The series focused on the lives of the emergency room nurses and doctors of Chicago’s County General Hospital — their loves, losses, and everything in between.

If you’re into hospital-related shows, then ER may be right for you. Mitchell plays psychiatrist, Kim Legaspi, in the seventh season of the series. Her character goes through quite the ruckus — from getting involved with her friend and coworker, Kerry Weaver, to being accused of sexual misconduct, and then being fired for a bogus work citation.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

Eight years following the events of The Santa Clause, Scott Calvin has become Santa and has since moved to the North Pole. This stint may come to an end if he doesn’t get married before the coming Christmas Eve, fulfilling the “Mrs. Clause” that comes with the job. Scott must deal with the de-Santaficiton process as he heads home to deal with the fact that his teenage son, Charlie, is on the naughty list.

Mitchel takes on the role of Carol Newman, Charlie’s high school principal, who has grown to not believe in the Christmas magic. As the movie unfolds, audiences are shown the evolution of Carol and Scott’s relationship — whether Scott is able to cement his place as Santa, or not.

Lost (2004)

Lost followed plane crash survivors as they were forced to work together on a seemingly deserted island — augmented by flashbacks and flash-forward scenes. The universe within the world of Lost is more than meets the eye.

Although Mitchell doesn’t play one of the survivors of the crashed plane, she does become quite involved with the group on the island — starring as Juliet Burke, a medical fertility specialist that had been recruited to the Island to solve the fertility problems. And after the plane crash occurred, she was sent into the survivors’ camp as a mole.

V (2009)

A remake of the 1983 miniseries, V takes place after an advanced alien species arrives on Earth. They seemingly have come with good intentions and peace, but slowly and surely, their true sinister motives are revealed as they become more ingrained into society.

The protagonist of the series, Mitchell plays Erica Evans, a top FBI agent for the Counter-Terrorism Division. She gets caught up in the greatest fight of her life when the aliens arrive — raising and protecting her troubled teenage son alone, while also trying to save humanity as a whole.

Revolution (2012)

15 years after the start of a worldwide, permanent electrical-power blackout, the show takes place in the near-future of 2027 — the government and public order have collapsed, giving way to militias ruling the areas. A group of revolutionaries trying to drive out a tyrannical militia that has taken post in the former United States of America.

Each character within the series is put to the test. Mitchell plays Rachel Matheson, the wife of Ben Matheson, and the mother of Charlie and Danny Matheson. Initially, it was believed that she had died following the blackouts, but everyone comes to realize that she’s alive and working under duress for the militia that’s taken over the former USA. It was also later revealed that she and her husband were equally involved with the blackout, as they knew the exact science of it all.

Crossing Lines (2013)

Season 3 of the series is set after the cross-bordering crime unit is tentatively reinstated — under strict probation, and protests from authorities that question the team’s existence. Even the most politically motivated individuals soon realize that if criminals can cross European borders, then there should be a group of law enforcement group allowed to follow them. The new season confronts humanity at its worst — murder, corruption, terrorism, blackmail, and blood-borne epidemic — working together to solve the crime while trying to keep their private desire and demons under control.

Having signed on to the third season of the series, Mitchell plays Carine Strand — born to Swedish immigrant parents. On the outside, she’s described as being warm and open, but on the inside, she has a sort of intense and intelligent drive that motivates her every move. She’s worked cross-country between the USA and within Europe — making a name for herself, and consequently landing a role in the Cross Border Unit.

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

Within the Purge franchise, Election Year is the third installment — taking place after The Purge: Anarchy. The film takes place in 2040, as Charlene Roan, a US senator runs for the Presidency seat — promising to end Purge Night. As Purge night arrives, she must fight to survive the night, with the help of her head of security, former Police Sergeant Barnes.

Mitchell stares at the titular role of Charlene Roan. In 2020, approximately eighteen years before the film takes place, she was forced to witness her family being killed during Purge night. As a result, she’s now running to become President so she can end Purge night once and for all. Throughout the film, it can be seen the trials that she’s put in as she becomes a target.

Dead of Summer (2016)

In this supernatural horror series, it’s 1989 and school is official out. Summertime in the Midwest means summer camp, and for many teenagers, it’s all about having fun and exploring. When the new owner of the then-Camp Stillwater decides to open up the grounds, summer takes a great turn — the camp’s dark ancient mythology awakens — as the young adults at the camp add horror and death to their list of summer events.

As the owner of the then-Camp Stillwater, Mitchell is a bit mysterious throughout the series. Deborah Carpenter was once a camper herself — set on bringing back the magic of summer camp. On the outside, she exudes warmth and welcome, but deep down she values authority and control for reasons much deeper and darker than one would think.

First Kill (2022)

Falling in love is tricky, especially for Juliette and Calliope — when one is a vampire, and the other is a vampire hunter — both being at the age where they must make their first kill. A real present-day Romeo and Juliet as they’ve both developed feelings for each other, despite their family’s disapproval.

Mitchell plays the matriarch of the Fairmont family, Margot. Within the vampire world, she’s quite an important figure as she’s the keeper of the Emerald Malkia — a snake that grants power, making them vampire royalty. Margot’s first and foremost responsibility is to guide her daughter, Juliette, the best she can — only wanting the best for her daughter.

