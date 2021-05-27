The upcoming series is based on the short story by New York Times best-selling author Victoria “V.E” Schwab.

Casting has officially been completed for the upcoming Netflix drama First Kill, based on the short story of the same name by New York Times best-selling author Victoria V.E. Schwab (A Darker Shade of Magic, Vicious, Vengeful). Sarah Catherine Hook — set to star in the upcoming Conjuring 3 alongside Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson — will star as primary protagonist Juliette Fairmont.

Fairmont was born a vampire but is determined to hold on to her humanity despite monstrous impulses. Joining her vampire kin are Elizabeth Mitchell (The Purge: Election Year) as Margot, Will Swenson (The Greatest Showman, Sons of Provo) as Sebastian, Gracie Dzienny (Supah Ninjas, Zoo) as Elinor, and Dylan McNamara (Ambition) as Oliver.

When it’s time for Juliette to make her first kill, she sets her eyes on Calliope Burns — played by Eighth Grade’s Imani Lewis — who turns out to be a member of the vampire-huntings Burns family. With help from Aubin Wise as Talia, Jason Robert Moore as Jack, Dominic Goodman as Apollo, and Phillip Mullings Jr as Theo, Calliope sets out to discover and end vampire killing sprees.

Moore is best known for starring in The Punisher and A Lonely Place for Dying, while Goodman is set to star in the upcoming film about Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock. Mullings Jr. starred in American Soul and David Makes Man. Additional cast members include MK xyz as Tess, Jonas Dylan Allen as Ben, and Roberto Mendez as Noah.

Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Empire, Gossip Girl, Soul Food) serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer with Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss serving as executive producers through Belletrist Productions. Schwab also serves as a creator and executive producer.

The first season will feature eight one-hour-long episodes. Be sure to check back with Collider for more information surrounding First Kill, as a bloody trailer has yet to be released.

