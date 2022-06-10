Editor's Note: The following contains First Kill Season 1 spoilers.Set in a world full of vampires and monsters, and based on the short story by V.E. Schwab, Netflix’s First Kill explores the forbidden romance between monster hunter Calliope “Cal” Burns (Imani Lewis) and vampire Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) and the impact their romance has on those around them. Particularly, the impact it has on their families, both of which are set in their traditions and appalled at the mere thought of this relationship. The series, overall, does a rather great job at developing almost every member of their main cast, making viewers feel for them from the very beginning. While every character has their own unique and exciting journeys during the season, Cal’s mother Talia Burns (Aubin Wise) stands out as a character that shines so brightly, it’s impossible not to love her.

Talia's development over the course of the season and who she is shown to be are done superbly. At the start of the series, Talia is your average monster hunter/mother, charismatic and full of love for her family. She, like the rest of her family, thinks all monsters should be killed and is utterly dumbfounded and furious when Cal begins her whirlwind romance with Juliette. Out of the various members of Cal’s family, and even Juliette’s, it’s arguable that Talia is the most against this pairing — with Margot (Elizabeth Mitchell), Juliette’s mother, close behind. This doesn’t change over the series’ eight episodes, but each builds upon her character in the most fascinating and exciting ways, but without sacrificing anything that makes her such a great character and mother.

The best example of Talia’s excellent growth is her story in the finale. After the fight between Elinor (Gracie Dzienny), Apollo (Dominic Goodman), and Theo (Phillip Mullings Jr.), which left Theo bleeding out on the floor of the bar bathroom, Cal and Apollo make their way home to find Theo somehow perfectly alive and normal, eating dinner with their parents and laughing his head off. Shortly after, they discover Theo has been turned into a vampire. This twist causes a great amount of pain for each member of the Burns family, while also tearing a grand rift between them. Once Theo is strapped down in the basement, Cal’s father Jack (Jason R. Moore) is determined to kill the monster that, in his eyes, is now masquerading as his son. Apollo and Cal side with him. However, Talia doesn’t, and she isn’t swayed by her family either. Despite the fact that Theo is now a vampire, she still sees him for who he is: Her son.

Considering where she’s at mentally when the series begins, this story in the finale emphasizes how empathetic and maternal Talia is. It depicts how much her mind has changed and grown since Cal’s first interaction with Juliette and all that followed. Talia proves herself to be the strongest member of the Burns family by standing by her convictions and not giving into her husband and children’s beliefs, regardless of the cost. She’s by no means completely accepting of vampires, as she reminds Theo that he’s still human in his heart before leaving him with Oliver (Dylan McNamara), but it’s a start. It’s a bigger start than anyone else has toward accepting the other side, besides Cal and Juliette, especially as the hunters seem far more against the vampires than the other way around. It’s very telling that even though Talia and her family briefly tortured Oliver, he still told her that she’s the best mother he’s ever met when she brought Theo to him. Even while inflicting pain upon her enemy as a deadly hunter, her true nature reveals itself.

Another aspect of the story that allowed Talia to shine so brightly throughout the first season is her complex dynamic with Margot. As the mothers of this forbidden pair, they have proven themselves to have the most sway over their children, and they’ve also been the driving force to break up this relationship… even working together to do so. The intense rivalry, full of distrust and misgivings, between these women is incredibly enjoyable and brings out another side to both of them. Above all, though, this dynamic shows how powerful Talia is. She’s outmatched by Margot, a legacy vampire who has been around (seemingly) a long time, who Talia doesn’t know how to kill. Despite this, she holds her own when facing off against Margot in any capacity, making Margot (and the viewers) feel like she could be a threat and kill her at any moment. Regardless of whether Margot is her ally or enemy in the moment, Talia is able to put aside her own feelings to get things done. She isn’t driven by her own needs whatsoever, but primarily by the needs of her children or the world at-large. When it comes down to it, Talia is probably the most selfless character on this show.

Throughout the season, Talia evolves as a result of what she and her family are going through. The black and white that both the Burns and Fairmont families see between the vampires and the hunters becomes somewhat gray for Talia, and she’s willing to take charge and save her son’s life from her own family, going against the entire guild of hunters. Talia holds her own and proves herself to be an asset to whoever is on her side. She’s quick on her feet, ready to do what she believes is right, and has excellent fighting abilities to keep herself and those she loves safe. Every scene of Talia’s is entirely captivating, as she brings such a unique and charismatic energy to the show. Even when she’s reprimanding Cal for her connection to Juliette, it’s easy to see that she’s coming from a place of love for her daughter, whereas Jack’s reaction seems to come from his hatred for monsters and Juliette’s parents are more concerned with how the hunters will impact their daily lives. Talia is easily the best parent on the show, and one of the best characters as well.

