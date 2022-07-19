Occult teens sucking face and sucking blood have been around forever. It gets easy in a post-Twilight world to trace it all back to Edward and Bella but long before Twilight there was Buffy, Sabrina, and so much more. Yet, with this long history of potential influences, something about First Kill makes it feel almost directly connected to The CW's The Vampire Diaries.

As a connoisseur of the demonic-supernatural teen stories, The Vampire Diaries is one of my favorites. It's one of the most brilliantly bizarre, stupidly conceived, and strangely executed shows you could possibly watch, and I love it for that. You can tell that the approach to writing any story in that show was to sit around a table throwing out ideas all beginning with the phrase ‘but then…’ and that’s what makes it so much fun. First Kill has a lot of those similar feelings.

First, they’re both very clearly built around their core romances and the dramas inherent in vampire/non-vampire relationships. They’re both very interested in the dark and monster-filled histories of their respective small towns. They both bring in some sort of special species of vampire to add an extra sense of drama and politics to the vampire world. I could keep going on forever, but more important than any story commonalities are the way the shows actually ‘feel’ to watch. They share the same sort of mysterious addictive quality that just won’t let you stop watching no matter how ridiculous or silly they can feel at times. Yet, during the entire eight-hour straight window my roommate and I spent on the show, I couldn’t help but feel that some real innovations and improvements on The Vampire Diaries formula had been made — as if First Kill is not just a spiritual successor, but an intentional redesigning of sorts.

One of the first things that First Kill does, which as a fan of these types of shows I really appreciate, is allowing the vampires to be the same age as their non-vampire love interests. To the pre-teen target demographic of shows like this, it may often fly under the radar, but as an adult watching these shows, it's always so uncomfortable to process the age gap. In The Vampire Diaries specifically, Elena (Nina Dobrev) meets Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) at 16 while the two brothers are 100+ years old. The defense often used is, “Well, they look the same age,” which carries the disturbing connotation that age only matters in relationships because of aesthetics, and not because of potential power dynamics that call into question the legitimacy of the relationship and consent within it. The fact that often the target audience for these shows are pre-teens and young teenagers who may not fully understand that yet only adds to the ick factor.

In First Kill though, we finally see a central vampire relationship between two people on equal footing. The addition of vampires having the ability to conceive is such an easy way to do away with this problem, and I’m glad First Kill decided to go with it. It makes the romance between Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Calliope (Imani Lewis) feel much more innocent, honest, and sweet in a way Damon and Stefan’s love for Elena never did. It makes rooting for them a lot easier which ultimately makes the melodrama that much more effective.

Another inclusion I greatly appreciated was the parents. In The Vampire Diaries most parents are treated as essentially non-existent. Elena’s are dead, Bonnie’s are irrelevant, and Caroline’s mother seems more important as Damon’s friend than anything else for much of the series (not to mention Damon and Stefan have no parents because as mentioned before they’re over 100 years old). Combine that with how comically old the actors seem compared to the characters they’re meant to be playing, and it just makes the high school element of the series seem irrelevant and fetishizing.

First Kill on the other hand includes parents that act, to some degree, as real parents. Juliette, Calliope, and even Ben all have real relationships with their parents that seek to increase drama, give us more reasons to love the characters, and help them act their age. I can’t stress how vital that youthfulness is for a show like this to be enjoyed by anyone over the age of seventeen. See, shows like this, melodramatic teen romances, only work if we support or at least understand why the characters are willing to do what they do for their relationships. To any adult, it seems silly and stupid to act the way the characters do, and attaching to them can be difficult. But if you understand them as teenagers, as actually being young and inexperienced, then it makes sense because we all remember being a little melodramatic at that age. It makes rooting for the characters seem reasonable and fun as if there’s something youthful and invigorating about their crazy supernatural lives.

Above all else though, I think the best improvement First Kill has made on The Vampire Diaries formula is the removal of the central love triangle. By nature of being centered around the Elena-Stefan-Damon love triangle for eight seasons, The Vampire Diaries often needed to spend copious amounts of time introducing frustratingly stupid drama between the three of them and having them constantly go back and forth to try and make them seem like equal potential partners. At first, it was fine but as the series continued it became so time-consuming and contrived that I really lost any interest in Elena’s life and became entirely invested in the side characters.

First Kill makes a very intentional choice to stick to one basic romance (a gutsy move in the teen bloodsucking genre which often relies heavily on love triangles) and the result is, again, a more sympathetic and endearing romance. This also gives them more time to dedicate to 1) developing the central relationship, 2) developing side characters, and 3) being more concise. The Vampire Diaries had this awful habit of noodling around the middle of the season for far too long, every conflict just seemed dragged out way further than necessary. Partially this is a problem of being on traditional television and having to produce a specific number of episodes at specific lengths, but it's also related to how they structured their core casts’ relationships.

Ultimately, First Kill just does a much better job of structuring itself, handling its main characters, and accomplishing what’s necessary, so we can spend more time doing what we love – watching in awe of the ridiculous melodrama that is spawned from teenage-vampire-love.