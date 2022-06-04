Trends and culture seem to be positioned on a pendulum, where style, music, and art from certain eras see a reemergence. Movies like Pixar’s Turning Red highlight this newfound interest in a period of time that for many millennials is laced with nostalgia: the aughts. One trend that has resurfaced could have some bite to it. The aughts vampire craze, spurred by the popularity of the Twilight franchise, could be seeing a revival. Love them or hate them, vampire dramas have a cult following, especially teen vampire dramas. Netflix’s First Kill is in the legacy of aughts vampire classics like 2005’s novel series turned film blockbuster Twilight or 90s novel series turned late-aughts television show via The CW's Vampire Diaries but approached with a next-generation spin.

This YA horror mystery about a vampire falling in love with a vampire hunter sets itself apart from predecessors like Twilight because of its LGBTQ and BIPOC-inclusivity. It hangs up the tired and kind of creepy trope of an older male vampire falling in love with a young girl and seducing her. This series instead isn’t afraid to spotlight a queer teen romance, one that is complicated by the social positioning of its two lovers. The romantic plot line screams Sapphic Romeo & Juliet, and vampire lovers who have had to sit through years of cringe-worthy tropes about vampire romances might see in First Kill a flow of fresh blood to the genre.

Grab your aughts-era vampire regalia, your favorite Hot Topic or Zumiez band t-shirts, your Buffy the Vampire Slayer poster, and your My Chemical Romance CDs because we could be getting the LGBTQ emo-goth vampire series we didn’t know we needed. We could see the next teen vampire hit for the next generation of vampire-lovers. Even if not, it's sure to gain a cult following of those looking for innovation and representation like a vampire in a blood bank within a genre with a long history in American cinema. Here’s everything you may need to know about the upcoming teen horror romance drama coming to Netflix.

Watch the First Kill Trailer

The trailer for First Kill showcases the dichotomy between our two young teenage protagonists Calliope (Imani Lewis) and Juliette (Sarah Catherine Cook). Calliope comes from a lineage of the best monster hunters on Earth which goes back for thousands of years. She is posed as athletic, confident, and driven, with a deep sense of assuredness in her purpose. In contrast, Juliette is reserved and quiet. She dresses conservatively in sweaters with tight-necked collared shirts underneath. She is comparatively anxious about her place within the world, as her vampiric powers and urges start to sink their teeth in. Both girls are at a turning point, both deemed by their parents ready for their first kills. Whenever Juliette locks eyes with Calliope in the early parts of the trailer, there is obvious tension. Later in the trailer, their romance unfolds, and they find themselves at a crossroads between family, romance, and societal expectations.

There are a few other nuggets in the trailer that are worth some speculation. One is the issue of other monsters within the universe. Calliope’s family are not specifically vampire hunters but are referred to as generalized monster hunters. Outside of vampires, there seem to be several monsters that will pop up within the series. At one point, a large, shadowy figure with horns is seen screeching at the camera. At another point, a muscular wolf-like being growls at the screen. If these are indeed not vampires, but some other forms of monsters like werewolves and demons, we could be looking at a series that transcends the vampire genre and expands into a more general horror-influenced series that includes monsters from different mythologies. This would put it in the lineage of shows like MTV’sTeen Wolf, which started by centering on werewolves but soon grew to include disparate monsters like kitsune, chimeras, and banshees.

Fans will be able to sink their teeth into the first season of First Kill on June 10, 2022. The series will be available on Netflix via streaming. It will have a total of eight episodes, each with a runtime of around an hour. Filming took place predominantly in the Savannah and East Cobb areas of Georgia. The series reportedly entered post-production at the end of January 2022.

Who Are the Cast and Confirmed Characters of First Kill?

The plot of the show centers in large part on the romance between Vampire Juliette played by Sarah Catherine Hook and huntress Calliope portrayed by Imani Lewis. Sarah Catherine Hook plays Juliette Fairmont, a 16-year-old vampire who would rather keep to herself than indulge in her vampirism. Hook has had prior roles in the supernatural and horror genre including Monsterland, NOS4A2, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Outside of the genre, she also played a close friend of Monica Lewinsky, Catherine Allday Davis in Impeachment: American Crime Story. Imani Lewis plays Calliope Burns, the other end of the vampire/hunter pair. Calliope comes from a long line of monster hunters who are new to town. Lewis may have a thing for bloodsuckers, as this isn’t her first foray into the world of vampires. She played Gloria in Netflix’s Vampires vs. the Bronx. She’s also had roles in Eighth Grade, The Get Down, The Equalizer, and The Forty-Year-Old Version.

The pair are joined by Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Aubion Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienny, Dylan McNamara, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr., MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, and Roberto Mendez.

What Is the Background of First Kill?

Like the Twilight Saga and The Vampire Diaries, First Kill takes inspiration from literature. First Kill is based on V.E. Schwab's New York Times bestselling short story in Vampires Never Get Old: Tales With Fresh Bite. Schwab is best known for the 2013 novel Vicious, the Shades of Magic series, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, and her work on various other YA fiction books in the fantasy/ horror/sci-fi genres. The author took to Twitter on October 16, 2020, to announce Netflix’s acquisition of the short story, stating "Today, it was announced that Netflix has given us a series order. We have our showrunner, we have our writing staff, our room, and this story I would have loved to see as a teen is now, somehow, coming to life." Felicia D. Henderson (Empire, Gossip Girl, The Punisher) is the showrunner and an executive producer. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss will also executive produce through Belletrist Productions.

What Is the Plot?

Check out the Netflix synopsis for First Kill below: