Teenage hormones meet bloodlust in Netflix's new trailer for First Kill, an upcoming show about the forbidden love of a vampire and a monster hunter. Starring Sarah Catherine Hook (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) and Imani Lewis (Eighth Grade) in the lead roles, the series promises to put a new spin on the classic vampire mythology and become our new supernatural obsession.

The trailer introduces us to Juliette (Hook), a young vampiress getting ready to make her first kill. In the series universe, killing a human is a rite of passage for young vampires, allowing them to officially become part of their powerful family. The trailer also indicates Juliette’s body is changing with puberty, and killing a human might be the only way to keep her bloodlust in check and hide her true nature from her high school colleagues. Meanwhile, another young girl is getting ready to make her first kill — Calliope (Lewis) must slay a vampire to earn her place among her family of monster hunters.

Juliette and Calliope are from entirely different worlds, and their families have spent decades fighting each other. So, of course, they will fall in love. The trailer follows Juliette and Calliope as they share secrets and explore their bodies, trying to understand how their prejudices are not strong enough to keep them apart. At the same time, the girls’ respective families do whatever they can to separate them, recognizing the danger of allowing a hunter to get involved with a vampire. So, it’s basically just like Romeo and Juliet, but with vampires, monsters, and lots of blood. I’m sold!

First Kill is adapted by V. E. Schwab from her short story of the same name, with Felicia D. Henderson serving as showrunner. The duo also shares writing duties and acts as executive producers. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss also serve as executive producers through Belletrist Productions. In addition to Hook and Lewis, First Kill’s cast includes Elizabeth Mitchell, Will Swenson, Aubion Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienny, Dylan McNamara, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr., MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, and Roberto Mendez.

All eight episodes of First Kill debut on Netflix this June 10. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis for First Kill:

When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…

