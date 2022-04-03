Showtime has just released a new clip from their upcoming series The First Lady, giving us an up-close look at Gillian Anderson as one of America's most influential first ladies, Eleanor Roosevelt.

The trailer shows Anderson quite unrecognizable in costume as Roosevelt, sitting shyly in a chair. The trailer then cuts to her younger self, played by Eliza Scanlen, sitting in the corner at a party, only to be addressed by her future husband, Franklin. The trailer gives us a glimpse into the complexity of Eleanor's life, both politically and personally. She is shown in ceremonies of the highest stakes and being asked to speak about the issues surrounding the common household chore of dusting, which she rebukes.

The series will no doubt dive into the facets of Eleanor's life, from her complicated relationship with her husband, one of America's most powerful presidents, to her own journey towards manifesting her own role within the Roosevelt Whitehouse. Eleanor is certainly a character worthy of dramatic exploration, as she stands as both the niece of Theodore Roosevelt and the wife of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Her journey from the orphaned daughter of Theodore's wayward brother to being one of the most influential architects of the United Nations, Eleanor's life is nothing if not extraordinary.

Image via Showtime

RELATED: 'The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale-Led Netflix Horror Movie Adds Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, and More to Cast

The First Lady will not stop at Eleanor Roosevelt, however. It is an anthology series which will cover the lives of several first ladies throughout history, looking into their lives as the first lady and their journey towards the title. Other first ladies that are set to be covered include Michelle Obama and Betty Ford. Viola Davis will be playing Obama and Michelle Pfieffer will play Ford. Dakota Fanning also joins the cast as Susan Ford, daughter of Betty and Gerald Ford. Kiefer Sutherland plays opposite Anderson as Franklin Roosevelt, while Aaron Eckhart will play Gerald Ford. Barack Obama will be played by O.T. Fagbenle.

The First Lady will air on Showtime weekly. The series is Created by Aaron Cooley. Series star Davis serves as executive producer along with Cooley. The first episode, titled "The White House", will air on Showtime on April 17, 2022. The episode is written by Cooley and directed by Susanne Bier.

Until the series premiere, however, you can check out the look into Anderson's Eleanor Roosevelt below:

Taron Egerton Departs 'Cock' Play in London's West End

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (256 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley