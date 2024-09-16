She's been a radio reporter and an ER doctor, but this fall Maura Tierney is joining the NYPD as a regular on Law & Order. She'll play Lieutenant Jessica Grady on the flagship NBC police procedural. Entertainment Weekly has the first look at her at the precinct and teaming up with guest star Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Tierney will join the venerable cops-and-lawyers show when its new season premieres on October 3. She's coming in as a replacement for Camryn Manheim, who played Lieutenant Kate Dixon; Manheim starred in the first three seasons of the revived procedural, which was resurrected by NBC in 2022.

Grady is tough and smart, but don't expect her to be as personable as Newsradio's Lisa Miller or ER's Abby Lockhart. Says Tierney, "I certainly think she’s much less charming than anyone I’ve played. But, I don’t see that as a problem. The character has a hyper attention to detail, which serves her well in her job, but that doesn’t make her super fun. We’re going to have a sense of humor about her, but she’s a very strict boss and doesn’t care very much if the detectives under her like her or not." She also reveals that she'll butt heads with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stalwart Hargitay, who drops by to work on a case involving an AI dating service.

Who Is Maura Tierney?

Close

A native of Boston, Tierney made one of her earliest acting appearances on the 1991 Law & Order episode "Aria", in which she played the sister of a drug overdose victim. She broke out starring in the sitcom Newsradio, which was critically acclaimed throughout its five-season run but struggled to find viewers or a stable timeslot. After it was canceled, she moved on to NBC's stalwart medical drama ER, where she played nurse, and later doctor, Abby Lockhart for a decade. Outside of TV, she appeared in the films Primal Fear, Liar Liar, Insomnia, Semi-Pro, and Baby Mama. She recurred on The Good Wife and Your Honor and starred in The Affair and American Rust. She recently delivered well-reviewed performances in The Iron Claw and Twisters.

Tierney isn't the only recent addition to the cast of Law & Order. After Jeffrey Donovan departed the series over creative differences in advance of the show's strike-shortened 23rd season, he was replaced by Reid Scott. Meanwhile, Sam Waterston, who played district attorney Jack McCoy and was the show's last on-screen link to its original incarnation, departed during Season 23; Tony Goldwyn then joined the show mid-season as the new district attorney, Nicholas Baxter.

Law & Order returns on October 3, 2024, on NBC. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Law & Order New York's finest police detectives and prosecutors fight to make the city a safer place. With integrity as the guiding force from investigation to verdict, the teams weigh every perspective in their commitment to finding justice. Release Date September 13, 1990 Cast Jeremy Sisto , Linus Roache , Anthony Anderson , Alana de la Garza , S. Epatha Merkerson , Sam Waterston Main Genre Action Seasons 23

