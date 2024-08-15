The Big Picture First Man offers a historically accurate depiction of human spaceflight in the 1960s.

The film focuses on the Apollo 11 mission, leaving out some lesser-known tragic events in Armstrong's life.

First Man takes minor liberties with the story, emphasizing Armstrong's humility and the emotional impact of space travel.

Ryan Gosling's career is full of memorable performances, but one of the most underrated is his portrayal of Neil Armstrong in First Man. Based on First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong by James R. Hansen, the film covers Armstrong's life as he prepares to launch the first manned mission to the moon in 1969. It also has the distinction of being fairly historically accurate. Michael Neufeld, a curator at the National Air and Space Museum, had this to say about First Man: "It is almost certainly is the most accurate fictional depiction of human spaceflight in the 1960s ever made."

A large part of that is due to the amount of research Damian Chazelle and Josh Singer put into crafting First Man. Most of the sets, including Armstrong's house, were hand built, while the production team also used miniatures and LED's to capture the feeling of traveling in space. “The effects had to be subtle and shot in a particular way to make it feel like footage from the day," VFX supervisor Paul Lambert told IndieWire. First Man does take some minor liberties with its story, but given the period Chazelle is covering, those liberties make sense.

'First Man' Covers Neil Armstrong’s Life up to the 1969 Moon Landing

The first major divergence between First Man and its source material is the period of Armstrong's life that's covered. While First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong covers Armstrong's entire life, the film starts in 1961 and ends in 1969 with the Apollo 11 mission. It's understandable why Chazelle chose to focus on this period, as it's the part of Armstrong's life that everyone knows about - not to mention the part that could fit into a two-hour runtime. But if audience members saw First Man and wondered what happened to Armstrong after Apollo 11, they'd be surprised to learn that he shrugged off his celebrity and chose to work with NASA on future space missions.

A Tragic Event From Armstrong’s Life Is Left Out in 'First Man'

In addition to covering the events that led up to Apollo 11, First Man also shows how the dangers of an astronaut's life weigh on Armstrong and his wife Janet (Claire Foy). The film does leave out one critical element, according to Neufield: the Armstrong family had to leave their house after it caught fire in 1966, and seek refuge with Armstrong's friend Ed White (played by Jason Clarke in First Man). While the fire scene was filmed and later cut from the final film, First Man explores how space travel emotionally affects Armstrong, especially as other astronauts wind up dying during test runs that go horribly wrong. The biggest example is White, who was tragically killed when the Apollo 1 pre-launch test resulted in a fire. Perhaps Chazelle and Singer felt that they should end the film on a triumphant note with the Apollo 11 landing.

'First Man' Amps Up The Drama For The Apollo 11 Landing

First Man ends with the Apollo 11 landing, which is fairly true to history except for two major moments. The first concerns the actual landing, which is filled with loud alarms and a descent into a deep dark crater. In reality, while the Apollo 11 module didn't land on its intended target, it also didn't land in a crater. The second is Armstrong leaving a bracelet behind on the moon that belonged to his daughter Janet, who passed away at the age of 2. Singer addressed this scene when he was invited to guest on Variety's Playback podcast: “It wasn’t made up, but unlike certain events in the movie, it’s not something we can confirm with absolute confidence that it actually happened… It’s a conjecture basically."

First Man also leaves out a major moment from the Apollo 11 mission: the crew planting the American flag on the moon. While the flag itself is shown on the surface, there was an online furor that the act of planting it wasn't shown. Matters weren't helped when Gosling defended the choice to not show the flag planting, saying that Armstrong was "extremely humble" and didn't view himself as an American hero. Even Buzz Aldrin, who was part of the Apollo 11 crew, posted a tweet that seemed to disapprove of the situation. Singer gave his own thoughts on the matter:

"To be perfectly honest, I can understand why people who haven't seen the film are questioning why that isn't there, but if you see the film you understand why...The film is so deeply patriotic to begin with it's not necessary. We also don't have the call to Nixon. We're trying to get under the myth."

First Man may not have been a box office blowout, but it's still worth a watch for how Ryan Gosling, Damian Chazelle & Josh Singer brought Neil Armstrong's story to the big screen. More biopics could, and should, look to it for inspiration on bringing real-life stories to the silver screen.

