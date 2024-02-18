The Big Picture The first movie to ever feature a mermaid was the 1904 silent short film La Sirene , which established a precedent for their portrayal in cinema.

The limitations of visual effects technology at the time affected the mermaid's screentime and their appearance.

The inclusion of mermaids in La Sirene paved the way for future films and influenced the depiction of mermaids in popular culture, with many films owing a debt of gratitude to this groundbreaking short film.

There's something about mermaids that makes them so instantly cool in movies. These aquatic mythological creatures immediately instill a dream-like sense of wonder into any motion picture. They aren't just fantastical, they're mystical, a being that (in their traditional half-human/half-fish form) suggests the ultimate merging of tangible humanity and the boundless sea. The vast oceans have always tempted people (there's a reason Kermit once sang about "the sweet sound that calls the young sailors" in Rainbow Connection) — mermaids are just one of many outlandish possibilities tied to the sea that have kept folks fascinated by the watery unknown. No wonder, then, that mermaids have been in movies (per the Guinness World Records) dating back to 1904 with the Georges Méliès feature La Sirène.

Long before there was Ariel or the musically inclined and carnivorous mermaids of The Lure, the silent film master behind A Trip to the Moon defined what mermaids could look like on film. Though nobody involved with La Sirène could’ve realized it at the time, this project was a game-changer for cinema and established a precedent for how transportive mermaids could be in this nascent art form. With this project, mermaids entered the world of movies, but after La Sirène, this medium of artistic expression would never be devoid of those creatures ever again.

The Mermaid A magician conjures up a mermaid while fishing. Release Date 1904-00-00 Director Georges Méliès Cast Georges Méliès Runtime 4 minutes Main Genre Fantasy

What Is 'La Sirène' About?

Running just a few minutes, La Sirène concerns a male magician whose tricks eventually evolve to include a mermaid floating around in a gigantic tank. This master of "illusions" (as Gob Bluth would put it) then turns the mermaid into a human woman, before (in a final twist) he becomes Neptune, the ruler of the entire ocean. There’s no denying the whole thing is a male power fantasy, with the mermaid in the scene having no discernible personality beyond being flirty with the male magician. Male viewers get to see a guy who can turn fishy ladies into sexy human women before using his magical powers to at least dress up as the God of the ocean. Much like Adam Sandler comedies or Liam Neeson action movies in the 21st century provided wish-fulfillment fantasies for middle-aged dads, La Sirène gave dudes in 1904 a three-minute short where they could imagine themselves as masters of magic in close contact with a mermaid.

Also interesting about this short is how, even in the context of a very brief short film running under five minutes, the mermaid isn't on-screen a lot. This might have something to do with the limited visual effects technology at the time. Per the Guinness World Records entry on La Sirène, "the mermaid in the film does not wear a fabric or molded tail; instead her tail is a two-dimensional painted prop, which the actress positions herself behind." This VFX technique wasn't totally convincing even back in 1904, which may explain why the mermaid's screentime is limited (and why she eventually gets transformed into a human woman). The more things change, the more they stay the same — even in the age of Méliès, visual effects restrictions influenced the direction of certain stories.

This 1904 feature may have been the first known movie to feature a mermaid, but it continued the fascination Méliès had with both visual effects and heightened genre stories. Eight years later, this filmmaker created the world of horror cinema with The House of the Devil, which featured a skeleton and a version of the Devil that was also technically a vampire. Many early silent films were content to shoot everyday reality, like trains arriving at a station or folks leaving a factory they work at. Méliès, meanwhile, took cinema to the next level with his works that employed recognizable figures of entertaining mythology. This trend and fascination continued with La Sirèneand its groundbreaking depiction of a mermaid.

Mermaids Weren’t Confined to Just 'La Sirène' Forever

Close

Of course, once it became immediately clear that mermaids were possible on film, other studios and filmmakers were going to jump into this trend. Returning to that Guinness piece, subsequent movies like the 1910 title The Mermaid and the 1914 project Neptune's Daughter featured depictions of mermaids that had improved visual effects work on the mermaid’s “tails.” Before those projects, though, Méliès himself would return to mermaids in the 1907 movie Under the Seas, which ran for a whopping 14 minutes. The production, a pastiche of the Jules Verne novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, features a fisherman who, during a submarine expedition, encounters a slew of strange undersea sights, including mermaids. The expansive scope of the project compared to the 1904 feature The Mermaid meant that there were also way more mermaids in Under the Seas.

No longer was Méliès just photographing one mermaid. Instead, Under the Seas captured a gaggle of mermaids! Just the evolution of the number of mermaids between The Mermaid and Under the Seas (not even mentioning the incredible practical sets and creature designs of the latter film) speaks to Méliès' extraordinary creativity. This director was committed to using cinema to create images that had previously been confined to just campfire stories and nebulously defined myths. Now, he’d bring people’s dreams to the silver screen, including visions of mermaids waltzing across the ocean floor. Anything was possible in this man’s works, including ladies with fish tails existing out in the depths of the oceans.

The legacy of Méliès committing to mermaids in these works at the dawn of the 20th century is enormous. For one thing, The Mermaid proved you could even actually portray mermaids in motion pictures! Projects ranging from The Little Mermaid to Aquamarine to Splash (among many others) owe a massive debt of gratitude to this formative short film. In 2011, though, director Martin Scorsese would solidify the lastingly impactful nature of these groundbreaking mermaids by featuring shots of Méliès shooting Under the Seas in his 2011 feature Hugo (which featured a version of that director played by Ben Kingsley). 21st century audiences of all ages got to see recreations of those classic Méliès mermaids on the big screen over 100 years after The Mermaid and Under the Seas both first premiered. Such an enduring presence in the world of cinema is possible when you do something like stand as the first movie to ever feature a mermaid!