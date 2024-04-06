The Big Picture James J. Corbett was the first movie star, transitioning from boxing to the silver screen thanks to Thomas Edison.

Many of the most famous actors in the movie business didn't get their start pursuing the big screen. Career athletes, in particular, make for some of the best performers out there. Arnold Schwarzenegger famously got his start as a bodybuilder, giving him a physicality that made him a perfect fit for savage barbarians and murderous cyborgs. Modern icons like Dave Bautista and John Cena similarly got their big break with wrestling, an avenue that is entirely built around exaggerated, stagey personas, and would eventually segue into being some of the most well-known faces in the world of movies. Just because someone didn't always plan on being a movie star doesn't mean that they can't be great at it.

In case you ever hear somebody get snooty about an actor having started in another profession (or if you yourself are an actor who started in a different job), then all you need to do is point to the very first movie star — James J. Corbett. Now, like the actors previously mentioned, he was not a movie star in the traditional sense. Corbett was a boxer! He spent most of his life working in that lane, but, in a partnership with Thomas Edison, also became the subject of the first motion pictures ever made available for public exhibition. Their first collaboration would be Corbett and Courtney Before the Kinetograph. In the silent film, Corbett took part in a boxing match against Peter Courtney, the underdog of the two fighters. Still, Corbett was declared the victor by the sixth round. Meanwhile, the film that documented that fight went on to shape cinema history as one of the more popular releases of its era.

James J. Corbett Is an Iconic Figure in the History of Boxing

James J. Corbett might not be the most famous movie star of all time, but he was the first. Corbett was born in San Francisco, California on September 1, 1866. Well before he could ever grace the silver screen, he would have to endure the boxing ring. Corbett's athletic career began in 1891. His first fight was against Peter Jackson (no, not that Peter Jackson), an Australian heavyweight boxer. Despite being a newcomer to the sport, his first match ended up uncontested after 61 rounds. He didn't win the fight, but neither did Jackson, who was already deep into his own career. That's how you know that Corbett was the real deal!

Thomas Edison Made James J. Corbett the First Movie Star

Elsewhere, Thomas Edison was busy gearing up to launch a brand-new form of technology. It was the mid-1890s, and word about "moving pictures" had begun spreading like wildfire. After finally cracking the process, Edison invited Corbett out to his home in New Jersey to box for him. Corbett was no longer a rookie fighter. By the mid-1890s, he was considered one of the best boxers of his time. It goes without saying that an offer like this must have been odd for him. The athlete was wary at first. However, once he learned that it would be for one of these "moving pictures," and that he would be paid a hefty percentage of the box office gross, Corbett was in.

Corbett and his manager, William A. Brady, got together and began planning what would become the first ever widely seen film. It would be a fight between Corbett and another boxer, one whom he could knock out in one blow, just as soon as the camera started rolling. If he was unable to do so, it would take an entire day to get the camera ready for another take, so they had to find the right fighter. That man turned out to be Peter Courtney. Despite having a career to his name, Courtney was still considered the underdog going into this fight. Unfortunately for him, but fortunately for movie history, he would be the perfect fit for Corbett to knock out on screen.

The First Movie Ever Was a Boxing Movie

The actual film, ultimately named Corbett and Courtney Before the Kinetograph, was directed by William K.L. Dickson, one of the first directors in the history of filmmaking — a pioneer in his own right! Kinetograph was filmed at Black Maria, a studio out in Orange, New Jersey, where Edison created this technology and operated regularly. You would think that Edison would just take his new invention to an actual boxing ring to work with Corbett and film this event. Weirdly enough, you'd never think that Kinetograph was filmed in a studio. That's movie magic, baby, all the way back to the first film!

Don't get your hopes up for Corbett and Courtney Before the Kinetograph, though. It didn't turn out to be what Brady hoped, either. Instead of Corbett knocking his opponent out immediately, they do actually go on to fight for six rounds, each lasting one minute. However, the actual film itself only lasts one minute and three seconds. As for its contents, having the first-ever film be a boxing match is a pretty solid idea! You don't have to deal with some of the awkward acting or shoddy (but fun) special effects of 1800s and early 1900s movies. A boxing match is just that — a bare-knuckled, badass fight... right? Well, once you fire up this footage, you'll come to find what looks like two geeks rubbing their gloves on each other. There's a weird amount of smiling, way too many slow punches, and a physicality to both that makes it feel like neither of them believes in their ability to actually box. They both amble around the ring awkwardly for every minute of each round. It's so strange, but of course, one can't expect A+ acting in the very first film of all time made in the 1800s!

Corbett and Courtney Before the Kinetograph went on to be a widely popular picture for audiences. Despite that, Corbett didn't exactly end up going into the movie business. He has a few more screen credits to his name, appearing in projects all the way until 1930's At the Round Table, but he would still primarily lead his life as a boxer. Corbett passed away on February 18, 1933, leaving behind a legacy as one of his sport's most iconic athletes.

Corbett might have spent most of his life as a fighter, but his contributions to cinema are arguably more important. Using his name to help sell the already exciting advent of motion pictures proved to be a practice that studios and distributors would return to over and over again. Eventually, we'd come to call these kinds of faces "movie stars." Forget being a great boxer, nothing's cooler than being the first movie star. That, Corbett was.

Corbett and Courtney Before the Kinetograph is available to watch on the Library of Congress website in the U.S.

Watch Now