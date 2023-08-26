The Big Picture Robert Wiene's The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a groundbreaking film with a twist ending, making it a pillar of German Expressionism and a pioneer in cinema.

The film's expressionist visuals, including the use of shadows and dark mise-en-scene, perfectly capture the angst and trepidation of post-World War I Germany.

The twist ending was revolutionary at the time and has influenced countless films since then.

Robert Wiene's The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920) is one of the most important films in the history of the medium. Not only is it a pillar of German Expressionism, but it is also widely credited as the movie that gave viewers the first twist ending in cinema. While turning an entire narrative on its head during the ending was nothing new in other forms of fiction, particularly in literature, presenting the technique in movies was quite the revolutionary maneuver. One can safely assume that its influence is far-reaching, with its imprints clearly visible in contemporary works such as Shutter Island, Gone Girl, and the majority of the catalog of M. Night Shyamalan. If you have not yet experienced cinema's first twist ending, then check it out before reading any further, as we can get right into it.

What Is 'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' About?

A young man named Francis is sitting in a garden, and he begins to tell a listener his disturbing story, while his fiancée Jane passes by. In his tale, he and his friend Alan were both vying for the affection of Jane. Both of them love her, and they agree that whoever Jane picks will be the winner. On the other hand, a mysterious man by the name of Dr. Caligari applies with the town clerk to be an attraction at the local fair. He has with him Cesare, a somnambulist who he claims can see the future. The rude town clerk eventually accedes to his request. In the middle of the night, the town clerk is found dead, apparently stabbed by a mysterious figure. The next morning, Alan and Francis visit Caligari and his somnambulist. Alan is told that he will die before the break of dawn. Later that night, Cesare's prophecy comes true, and Alan is murdered.

The following night, an attempted murder is thwarted by the authorities, and the suspect is caught and questioned. He confesses that he had nothing to do with the two previous murders and that he brought the same kind of knife to put the blame on the original murderer when he escapes. Francis and Jane's father then investigate Dr. Caligari, but they see no immediate threat. During the following evening, Francis spies on Caligari and Cesare, watching them sleep for hours. However, the real Cesare has abducted Jane, and Francis has been merely watching a dummy. The somnambulist is caught while Caligari escapes into a mental asylum. Francis is shocked when he finds out that Caligari is actually the hospital director, and causes a ruckus. He is put into a straightjacket, and in a surprising twist of events, is revealed to be a patient of the asylum. All of the events that have transpired were merely his wandering thoughts.

'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari' Took Risks That Paid Off

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari has been hailed as one of the most influential films of all time. Roger Ebert credited it for being the first true horror film, mentioning that while there have been horror-esque elements on screen in the years that precede it, the picture was able to create its own fantastical depiction in a world of fantasy. Upon viewing the picture, what immediately comes to mind is its overt formalistic background, and Cesare's unsettling look, drawing ever closer to the uncanny valley. It is also fascinating to see the bizarre fonts and weird artistry used in the film's intertitles, all of which contribute to its chaotic appearance.

Of course, these are all rooted in the movement of German Expressionism in film. Following the years of World War I, the angst within the Weimar Republic found its place in film, through shadows, terrifying horrific faces and expressions, and its excessively dark and stylistic mise-en-scene. The chiaroscuro tones of this film perfectly encapsulate the trepidation of the times, and its narrative seemingly anti-authoritarian in nature. It is worth noting that expressionist strokes have been used in films before, and it was a blossoming art movement. However, as the British Film Institute (BFI) posits, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari was the first to use the technique in an all-encompassing fashion. This stylistic choice, found to be experimental during this time, was utilized to cause a sensation among audiences, as the BFI further adds, regardless of what the reception from the press would be. It was indeed a bold move, but the risk paid off, as it now has a legacy that will stand for generations to come.

'The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari's Twist Ending

Other than its expressionist visuals, the biggest talking point about the picture is its utilization of the twist ending. Its conclusion is fairly simple. The audience realizes that it was all just Francis' fever dream, and he was actually a patient at the asylum. For modern audiences, this may seem like a recurring theme for movies that they have already seen. It is a twist that has been repeated time and time again, seen in a plethora of films ever since its inception. The usage of this narrative technique may now be construed as a lazy way to end things, but The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari wears it like a badge of honor. Its parodical nature in today's purview serves not as a detriment, but as a confirmation of its significance. There could never be any parodies without the original, and this film is where it all started.

Despite the colossal mark it left, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari has widely conflicting stories regarding its reception. Roger Manvell and Heinrich Fraenkel in The German Cinema note that the picture was shelved for what they called "a lack of a suitable outlet" and was merely a substitute showing at the Marmorhaus Theatre in Berlin. On the other hand, David Robinson in Das Cabinet Des Dr.Caligari claims that the picture was immensely successful, showing at the theatre for almost four weeks. At that time, it was unprecedented, and he further claims that women in the audience screamed in horror when Cesare first appeared on screen and that critics praised its creativity and sheer brilliance.

Notwithstanding its muddled past, its current value is simply immeasurable. For modern film critics and moviegoers, it is an undisputed classic that transcends time and the medium and has brought upon many scholarly discussions and interpretations, not to mention a ton of movies that stand on its shoulders. The first time is always the sweetest as they say, and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari's brave attempt to subvert both the stylistic and narrative conventions is one of the hallmarks of movie magic.