Everyone loves a good movie trilogy. One great movie is awesome. Two is even better. Three is an absolute blast. Sometimes, the second movie in a trilogy is the best, and on slightly rarer occasions, the last movie is the one that stands out the most; but perhaps even less common is when the first movie in the series outdoes the others.

Some of these outstanding films just happened to be followed by somewhat lackluster sequels, like Iron Man. Others, like How to Train Your Dragon, had much stronger competition, yet managed to stand out the most.

Some Guys Just Can't Handle Vegas — 'The Hangover' (2009)

It's no masterwork of comedic intelligence, but if you feel like turning your brain off for a while and having some fun with a movie, you can't go wrong with the first The Hangover, about three friends who wake up in Las Vegas after a stag party with no recollection of it.

The movie is absurdist and over-the-top. It often feels like it shouldn't work as well as it does, but it somehow manages to be one of the funniest and most creative American comedies of the 2000s.

Genius Slapstick With the Strength of a Bullet — 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!' (1988)

If deadpan and slapstick comedy are your thing and you still haven't watched The Naked Gun, you might not know just how incomplete your life is. It's a hilarious crime comedy where an incompetent police detective stumbles upon a world-class assassination attempt while seeking the killer of his partner.

The movie is full of quotable dialogue, funny jokes, and brilliantly executed visual humor. Its two sequels aren't as well regarded, but they're not without their fair share of fans.

Dark and Badass Vampire Action — 'Blade' (1998)

Before the turbulent production of the MCU's Blade, there was 1998's adaptation of the part-vampire-part-human hero who hunts evil vampires, which still stands out as one of the most distinct Marvel movies ever.

Blade was followed by an almost equally good sequel directed by Guillermo del Toro, and then a tragically awful threequel. The first one is still applauded by audiences for being one of the precursors to the modern superhero genre, with stylish and brutal action scenes and a fantastic lead performance by Wesley Snipes.

The One That Started It All — 'Iron Man' (2008)

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became the sprawling entertainment colossus that it is today, there was Iron Man: A fun and self-contained action adventure about a millionaire who creates a unique suit of armor to fight crime.

There's a good reason why over a decade (and dozens of movies) later, the first installment in the MCU is still considered one of the best. It's simple, well-written, and funny but not overwhelmingly so, as well as having some really great action scenes and an iconic ending. Its two sequels may not have been as well received, but this one remains impossible to not enjoy.

The Swedish Thriller Genre at Its Best — 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' (2009)

Not to be confused with David Fincher's 2011 remake of the same name, the original adaptation of the best-selling novel The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is a Swedish thriller about a hacker who helps a journalist find the killer of a woman who has been dead for 40 years.

Whether this version or Fincher's is superior is a good topic for discussion, but what can't be debated is that this is a great suspense film with a brutally dark tone, chilling imagery, and an amazing Noomi Rapace as the hacker Lisbeth Salander. Although the two sequels are also edge-of-your-seat thrillers, they never quite reach the heights of the original.

The Magic of Forbidden Friendship — 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

If you ever hear anyone say that DreamWorks isn't a top-tier animation studio, you needn't go any deeper than showing them the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy. The first movie, widely lauded as the best of the three, follows a young viking boy from a dragon-hunting village, who unexpectedly befriends a dragon and starts to learn that they are perhaps not to be feared.

Aside from being beautifully animated, the film is a touching exploration of unlikely friendship, father-son relationships, and the importance of constantly reevaluating history. It has great music, great voice acting, and is simply one of the best animated films ever made.

If You Want to Make God Laugh, Tell Him Your Plans — 'Amores Perros' (2000)

Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Amores Perros is one of the greatest Mexican films of the 21st century—Perhaps, even, of all time. It's a Pulp Fiction-style drama about a car crash that sets off a chain of events in the lives of three people in Mexico City.

It's hard to believe that this is Iñárritu's directing debut, since it's such a marvelously crafted film with an enrapturing atmosphere and a dark but stunning screenplay. Amores Perros is the first installment in the director's thematically-connected Death Trilogy, followed by 21 Grams and then Babel. Those are amazing movies, too, but there's nothing quite like this masterpiece.

The Father of the Spaghetti Western — 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

The legendary Sergio Leone, master and perfector of the Spaghetti Western genre, made two trilogies in his career: His most famous, the Dollars Trilogy, which concluded with The Good, the Bad and the Ugly; and his thematically-connected Once Upon a Time Trilogy, composed of Once Upon a Time in the West, then Duck, You Sucker, and finally Once Upon a Time in America.

The latter is a gorgeous masterpiece, but it's hard to beat Once Upon a Time in the West. Along with The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, it's considered the greatest Western of all time, a masterfully crafted deconstruction of the genre with a strong style and one of Ennio Morricone's most staggering pieces of work.

Only Guy To Get Into Trouble Before He Was Born — 'Back to the Future' (1985)

The entirety of Robert Zemeckis's Back to the Future trilogy is a blast of fun. The two sequels are highly underrated, but it's the first one that is considered one of the greatest American films ever made—And rightfully so. It's perfect proof that you don't need an artsy tone or super profound themes to tell an interesting story flawlessly.

The structure is great, the characters and twists are all a ton of fun, the music and effects have aged like fine wine, and there's a myriad of iconic scenes and lines to choose from. Time travel movies have never been more enjoyable.

A Masterpiece You Can't Refuse — 'The Godfather' (1972)

Francis Ford Coppola's magnum opus isn't just the pinnacle of '70s cinema: Many call it the greatest film of all time. Even if you disagree, it's hard to deny that this is a jaw-dropping achievement.

Although there are some who argue that The Godfather Part II somehow managed the feat of outdoing its predecessor, the majority of audiences agree that The Godfather is the best in the trilogy. It's a sprawling crime epic with fascinating characters and riveting plot points, and of those films that you must see at least once before you die.

