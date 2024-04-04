The Big Picture The First Omen revisits the iconic horror franchise, uncovering a dark conspiracy for the birth of evil incarnate.

Bold storyline choices in a prequel make for a creepy, unsettling atmosphere with powerful performances.

The First Omen does not have an end-credits scene, so audiences will not be missing anything if they leave during the credits.

The First Omen revisits the iconic horror franchise, as a dark conspiracy is uncovered that seeks to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. While the Omen franchise was previously rebooted in 2006, The First Omen returns to the series' roots of the original trilogy, acting as a prequel to the classic 1976 feature. The story follows an American novitiate, Margaret Daino (Nell Tiger Free), who begins work at an orphanage in Rome before taking the veil. She soon encounters a dark evil that causes her to question her religious faith, as a group within the Catholic Church seeks to bring about the rise of the antichrist, much like the original feature. The First Omen follows the tradition of the original trilogy and the 2006 remake by not including a post-credits scene. So, audience members are free to leave during the credits without worrying about missing any additional scenes.

The First Omen' Does Not Have an End Credits Scene

The non-spoiler answer if it's necessary to stay during or after the credits for The First Omen is no. The film has no additional mid-credit or end-credit stinger scenes. However, fans of the original film might appreciate a fun homage to the music of the late composer Jerry Goldsmith. His main theme for The Omen, "Ave Satani," is generously used throughout the film and the closing credits. However, there are no additional scenes that answer more questions about the connections to the original trilogy or offer more hints at expanding the franchise's greater mythology.

'The First Omen' Makes Bold Storyline Choices

Without giving anything away, The First Omen makes incredibly bold storyline decisions as a prequel to the classic film. In her feature directorial debut, filmmaker Arkasha Stevenson weaves a creepy, unsettling, and nightmarish atmosphere throughout the experience. Nell Tiger Free delivers a powerful, layered performance as the compassionate Sister Margaret who confronts unspeakable, terrifying horrors, becoming a witness to pure evil. She seeks to help an ostracized and neglected orphan, Carlita (Nicole Sorace), who appears to be entangled in a deeper conspiracy taking place in the heart of the Catholic Church. Another benevolent figure seeking to uncover the conspiracy is Father Brennan (Ralph Ineson), a character previously portrayed by Patrick Troughton in the 1976 film. Also in the cast is Oscar-nominated actor Billy Nighy who plays Cardinal Lewis, a senior member of the Catholic Church who harbors dark secrets.

While it is presented as a prequel to the 1976 film, The First Omen alters and retroactively changes many pieces of continuity throughout the franchise's previously established mythology. The film is filled with Easter eggs and references to the original trilogy but also chooses to alter many story elements. These changes could open the door for future installments of the Omen franchise. A follow-up to The First Omen hasn't been announced just yet, but there is great potential to keep this franchise going with this movie's expansion of the series' lore.

The First Omen is now playing in theaters.

