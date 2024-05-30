The Big Picture Prequels often disappoint, but The First Omen rises above, respecting the original while carving its own path.

Prequels continue to receive a bad rap, which unfortunately makes sense considering how weak many of them are. Sometimes a prequel will stand out and even improve upon its original, like Ti West's Pearl, but a lot of the time they will underwhelm and even prove unnecessary, like 2011's The Thing. However, the occasional phoenix will rise from the ashes, which will add to the lore as well as tell its own story. Arkasha Stevenson's The First Omen, which is now available to watch on Hulu, is an intelligent and thoughtful film paying respect to the original; but it also manages to carve out its own identity. Richard Donner's 1976 original, The Omen is a powerful and legendary film within the horror genre, and yet this new film might be even deeper. The helplessness and anxiety are retained here, but what makes this stand out is its supporting characters, as well as its central themes related to societal norms and identity. Damien Thorn is already one of the most iconic horror villains of all time, which is why it makes sense some would question the need for a prequel tie-in. However, Stevenson is not only interested in superficial themes, like references and winks to the audience, as she ventures off into more challenging and grounded ideas.

'The First Omen' Actually Has Something to Say

Stevenson's prequel film, unlike so many released, is a deeply spiritual and insightful narrative with something to say. Rather than rehash the same plot, recycle familiar tropes, or meddle with Easter eggs, it offers commentary on the issues it sets out to discuss. The filmmakers do not waste the audience's time by referencing iconography for the sake of it, like in David Gordon Green's The Exorcist: Believer, because this is a prequel interested in ideas and discovering something new about how religion affects people. The original Omen film is a classic film with a lot of tension and emotional beats, but it never goes further beyond the fantastical aspects set up early on. It can be viewed as a dissection of religious themes, but Donner and company are far more interested in setting up a sense of dread rather than venturing into the cerebral.

This is not necessarily a negative trait, because its simplicity allows audiences to become wrapped up in the family drama more. Many religious people expect the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, but what if Satan was the one returning to Earth as a human? This alone is a terrifying concept, and yet the sequels never seemed to recapture the magic. Damien: Omen II is a halfway decent sequel with solid performances, but, like the rest, it does not reach its full potential and each film becomes less special. Regardless, Stevenson leads the charge with pride, directing with class and even contributing to the screenplay.

What Is 'The First Omen' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The story here has all the scares and religious imagery one could ask for, but this is also a horror prequel with a brain. The protagonist in Margaret (played by Nell Tiger Free) is sent to work at an orphanage in Rome, Italy before taking the veil, but she starts to realize there might be some seedy underbelly with the Catholic Church itself. This automatically makes the film timely, because it starts with the younger crowd protesting over civil and human rights. Some audience members might find included commentary like this gimmicky and pointless, but here, there is a clear thesis to follow. Stevenson and the creative team carefully lay out clues, and they suggest why there might be some sort of conspiracy in the works. Of course, it turns out Cardinal Lawrence (Bill Nighy), who is a guide to Margaret, is attempting to revive Satan in the form of a baby boy. It turns out they select Margaret as the mother for this future child, who will mate with a Jackal to bring this demon child to life. On its own, this is such a horrifying and dense plot, because figures the general populace are supposed to look up to are committing violent crimes. However, it also leans into how people in power, out of desperation, will do anything to gain control once more.

The crux of the story derives from people turning away from the church, which, of course, is purposefully vague, since anyone can become non-religious for a number of reasons. Margaret soon encounters and seeks the help of Father Brennan (Ralph Ineson), who has experience with extraordinary events and warns her of the church. There are similarities to the original movie, as Gregory Peck's Robert Thorn is another lead character seeking the help of someone with exposure to bizarre events, which in this case is photographer Keith Jennings (David Warner). However, there remains an urgency as well as intrigue, because Margaret's story is different and holds emotional heft all on its own. No human being is entirely good or bad, but the audience can see she is a woman pure in heart. She always manages to do the right thing, and even under pressure, she strives for peace. So, once the horror starts, it truly is scary, because this is someone viewers do not want to see harmed.

Arkasha Stevenson Respects and Expands Upon the Original in 'The First Omen'

Close

A lot of prequels will feel forced in their direct connection to the original films, and sometimes these additions tarnish the memories of them rather than enhance them. There was a fair amount of excitement once Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant was announced, but upon release, many questioned whether it was necessary or not. Thankfully, Arkasha Stevenson did not run into these issues, because if anything, her work turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Not only had the franchise been dormant since John Moore's The Omen in 2006, but there had not been a well-received one since the original. However, this latest entry puts them all to shame, because it relishes its connection to the original as well as conveying its own message.

The original certainly leaned more on the supernatural elements, and how the belief in evil may not be enough to prevent it from attacking the innocent. Stevenson's prequel focuses primarily on human beings who are affected and manipulated by evil on Earth. It takes way more of a humanistic approach, which is how evil can be found and perpetuated in systemic issues. The Catholic Church is a community where people should ignite hope and harmony, but instead, many are upset and torn apart by their faith. Way before the horror starts, Margaret questions whether she wants to be a part of their teachings or not, which is a lot closer to the torment of Father Karras (Jason Miller) in The Exorcist. These are hefty themes for a wide-release horror film, let alone a prequel many did not know was happening, and yet it somehow stuck the landing and left audiences wanting more.

The First Omen does have a bit of an awkward ending, but this is forgivable considering how powerful and engaging the rest of the film is. Stevenson made a scary film with a story people can engage with, but it also leaves viewers with thoughts after the screening. This is a special film on so many levels, and people not being sure of what to expect made it stand out even more.

