The Big Picture The new trailer for The First Omen sets the tone for the upcoming horror flick, with eerie visuals and a time-traveling feel.

The prequel follows a young woman named Margaret, who encounters evil and uncovers a conspiracy to bring about the birth of the Antichrist.

With a talented cast and a director familiar with dark elements, fans can expect to be on the edge of their seats when The First Omen hits theaters on April 5.

Horror fans rejoice! A new trailer for The First Omen is here, and it’s all things creepy. The feature, directed by Arkasha Stevenson in her feature directorial debut, serves as the prequel to Richard Donner’s The Omen. The anticipation for the upcoming movies is running high among audiences and rightfully so. The new teaser gives nothing away about the plot but showcases the world we’re going to witness. Interestingly, a majority of shots are reversed to give us a feel of traveling back in time. The unsettling visuals establish the tone of the feature as we see mere mortals gearing up to stand against the imminent anti-Christ.

The Omen follows Damien Thorn, a young child adopted by a couple after their biological child dies after birth. As Damien grows up, a series of mysterious events and violent deaths occur around the family, which soon uncovers that he is the prophesied Antichrist. The upcoming prequel will follow a young woman, Margaret, who is sent to Rome to begin a life of service as a nun in the church. Things change when she encounters evil that makes her question her faith and leads to uncovering a conspiracy to bring about the birth of the Antichrist. From here, it’s easy to see how this story circles back to the original feature.

By the looks of the trailer and previous marketing material fans can expect the same eerie and gritty story as its predecessor. The cast includes strong performers like Nell Tiger Free as Margaret. The actress is widely known for her chilling performance in Servant. Ralph Ineson will be playing the character of Father Brennan, played by Patrick Troughton in the original feature. The cast further includes Sônia Braga as Silvia, Bill Nighy as Lawrence, along with Tawfeek Barhom and Nicole Sorace.

The Team Behind 'The First Omen'

Stevenson has credits like the FX series Legion and the USA Network's Briarpatch, her familiarity with dark elements will certainly, help elevate the screenplay she wrote with Tim Smith and Keith Thomas (The Vigil, Firestarters) from a story by Ben Jacoby. With the amount of talent behind and in front of the camera, fans should gear up for a horror flick that’ll keep them on the edge of their seats.

The First Omen is set to hit theaters on Friday, April 5. Meanwhile, you can leanr mores about the prequel with our guide here and check out the new trailer below: