Unless you've been living under a rock (or part of a conclave), you'll know that Mikey Madison won the Oscar for Best Actress for her barnstorming and achingly vulnerable performance in Anora, the modern-day Cinderella-story dramedy from writer-director Sean Baker. Baker's film, which tells the story of a young sex worker from Brooklyn who falls in love with the son of a Russian oligarch, won five Academy Awards in total, a remarkable turn for a small, independent film concerning a topic that should only be broached with the greatest of sensitivities.

The film has received both praise and criticism from those in the sex worker community for how it portrayed their profession. Some viewed it as a progressive step forward from this Julia Roberts classic, others as a regressive take on the hooker-with-a-heart-of-gold trope. But Madison winning the Oscar for her portrayal is not the first time an actress has won for playing such a character.

In fact, the very first Academy Award for Best Actress, awarded back in 1928, went to silver-screen icon Janet Gaynor for her role as a sex worker in Street Angel. Gaynor, in a bizarre quirk that would cause riots today, won her Oscar for her performances in three separate films. It is in Street Angel, though, that her best performance lies, mixing a subtlety of expression with an emotive power required by the silent film medium. The actress, one of the biggest stars of the silent film era, gives a glorious, powerful performance in director Frank Borzage's film.

What is 'Street Angel' About?