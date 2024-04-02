The Big Picture Rin Tin Tin, the legendary canine movie star, was incredibly popular in the early days of Hollywood and is credited with saving Warner Bros. from bankruptcy.

Despite claims that he almost won the first Best Actor Oscar, a detailed investigation found no evidence that Rin Tin Tin actually received votes.

Rin Tin Tin's legacy continues to live on, with his influence on the film industry and generations of dog actors still felt today.

An Oscar may be one of the most coveted achievements in film, but the recipients of the prestigious Academy Awards are hardly ever unanimously agreed upon, by the public or by the voters. Debates over who is most deserving of winning a category, or who was snubbed even from a nomination, are an ever present part of the discussion during award season. However, while it might seem that these contentious conversations have been more prevalent in recent years of the award ceremony, disagreements over the Oscars have been around since its very first inception. At the very first Academy Awards, held at the tail end of the Silent Film era in 1929, the Best Actor was awarded to Emil Jennings— except some people claim that he shouldn't have been the rightful recipient of the award.

As Hollywood legend goes, the actor that received the most votes for Best Actor at the first Oscars ceremony was Rin Tin Tin, the first true canine movie star who was one of the most popular performers of his era, credited with saving a major production company through his superstardom alone. There are claims that Rin Tin Tin was the very first Oscar snub, overlooked by the Academy because they wanted to build prestige around the award and felt that giving it to a dog would have affected how seriously they were taken. But was this true? Did a dog almost win the very first Best Actor award? And more importantly, was Rin Tin Tin snubbed of an award that was rightfully his?

Who Is Rin Tin Tin?

Rin Tin Tin was, without exaggeration, one of the first international stars in cinema history. The German Shepherd was rescued and brought to the United States by a World War I soldier, Lee Duncan. Once he was stateside, Duncan trained Rin Tin Tin to perform work in silent films, and his first opportunity was to fill in for a role in The Man from Hell's River. Success came swiftly and immensely, as Rin Tin Tin got his first leading role in Where the North Begins (1923), would appear in 27 Hollywood pictures, and became a tremendous box-office success.

The public's adoration of dog movies endures to this day, and much of that credit is due to Rin Tin Tin's enormous success in the early days of Hollywood. Rin Tin Tin was so massively profitable that he is credited with saving Warner Bros. from bankruptcy. His movies were so popular and commercially successful that the production studio rode his stardom to new heights, establishing itself as one of the Big Five studios that continues to dominate Hollywood today.

Did Rin Tin Tin Receive Any Best Actor Votes?

Rin Tin Tin's popularity has made him the stuff of Hollywood legends. The most popular legend is that Rin Tin Tin actually received the most votes for Best Actor at the first Academy Awards, but wasn't given the award because they felt awarding a dog would hamper their reputation. In her novel Rin Tin Tin: The Life and Legend, author Susan Orlean supported the claim that it was Rin who received the most votes at the inaugural Oscars. Before the Academy had established its prestigious pedigree, Orlean shared that its award criteria was initially more focused on popularity rather than quality of performance. As she shared with Deadline, "In terms of popularity, Rin Tin Tin didn’t have a peer, he was a huge star around the world and helped Warner Bros transition from its start as a small studio into a large one."

The popularity and commercial success are all accounted for, yes, but did Rin Tin Tin actually receive the most Best Actor votes or was this another Hollywood urban legend? Unfortunately for dog lovers everywhere, this fun fact is almost certainly fiction and Rin Tin Tin was not actually robbed of his golden statue. The Oscars were first conceived by Louis B. Mayer as a way to oppose unionization in the industry by promoting competition rather than collaboration. This greedy motivation was objected to by many people, most notably Darryl F. Zanuck.

Zanuck was a screenwriter who wrote many of Rin Tin Tin's movies, rising to enormous success alongside the star performer to become an influential film producer and eventual head of Warner Bros. Objecting to the first Academy Awards, Zanuck nominated Rin Tin Tin for Best Actor as a humorous protest of the ceremony. Bruce Davis, the former Academy executive director, actually looked into the ballots from 1928 and didn't find a single reference to Rin Tin Tin and believed that Zanuck never even submitted an official vote.

Oscar or Not, Rin Tin Tin Was a Bone-Afide Silent Film Era Star

To her credit, even though Orlean's claim about Rin Tin Tin's Oscar votes were proven to be out of proportion, her analysis of the pooch's performance is still spot on. Looking back at Rin Tin Tin's film appearances, she notes how exceptional of a performer he is: "Look at Clash of the Wolves, as he limps away from his pack to die alone. You watch the scene and can’t believe he didn’t know he was acting in the movie. He is grimacing and limping, he falls to the ground in agony. How would you train a dog to look depressed and act as if he’s resigned to a lonely death?" Considering that silent films meant that even human actors didn't have the advantage of dialogue to enhance their performance, Rin Tin Tin's exceptional visual acting and expressiveness deserve immense recognition.

Though Rin Tin Tin didn't actually receive as many Oscars votes as legend goes, that shouldn't diminish the canine's superstardom in the slightest. Rin Tin Tin was absurdly popular, one of the most recognizable performers of his era, and has left a tremendous legacy on the industry. Rin Tin Tin would become the namesake of generations of future dog actors, with Rin Tin Tin Jr. through Rin Tin Tin IV carrying on his name. In the 1950s, The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin was a popular children's Western show that further entrenched the dog's name in the annals of entertainment history. He may not have won an Oscar, but Rin Tin Tin's legacy is unimpeachable. Any time you watch a Warner Bros. movie, or even simply see a German Shepherd as a pet in the United States, an enormous amount of credit is due to one of the earliest Hollywood stars.

