The Big Picture The Oscars' first ceremony was a brief, anticlimactic affair with winners announced in advance.

The initial Oscars split acting categories by genre and lacked grandeur but pioneered modern award structures.

Despite their humble beginnings, the Oscars set the stage for major entertainment industry award shows.

The Academy Awards can almost feel like the climax of an election season, with months of campaigning at prestigious award shows and major film festivals leading up to the big day. Therefore, it can be hard to believe that when they first began nearly a century ago, the ceremony was not mundane, but anticlimactic. The show itself lasted just fifteen minutes, a far cry from the several hours we have today, and the winners had actually been announced in advance.

Many of the categories were scattered or split (an idea which the Emmys still use today) but remains largely foreign to the cinematic branch. Although they might be slow to change, the inaugural ceremony shows just how much the Oscars can adapt, something which is sure to continue as the film industry changes over generations.

The First Oscars Were a Humble Affair

At the time the Oscars first debuted, the film industry was at a crossroads and the body itself was in an awkward position. For one thing, the ceremony only honored films released between August 1927 and August 1928 but was not held until May 1929, by which time the public attitude had already changed dramatically. All the nominees for what we would now call Best Picture were either fully silent or had only music but no dialogue, but The Jazz Singer had revolutionized Hollywood that same year, following in the footsteps of earlier talkies and introducing sound to a wider audience. The Academy seemed to know this too and granted Warner Brothers an honorary Oscar, the first of two ever created, for their incredible efforts. Nevertheless, by the time the first golden statues had been presented, many of the movies being celebrated were already being viewed as relics of a bygone era in film history.

The ceremony itself was also eccentric due to the unusual lack of grandeur. Across the decades, there have been many winners that were deserved and others which became controversial, and we talk a lot today about some awards being a foregone conclusion. Nowhere was this more literal, however, than the first event, where they were announced three months in advance. Moreover, less than three hundred people were present and tickets for admission cost five dollars, which is less than a hundred today. In the same way that film was still a new market, so was radio, and it therefore might come as no surprise to hear the first Oscars were a strictly private event, the only one of its kind to never be broadcast. Instead of the grand event on par with the movies themselves, the original fifteen-minute ceremony could more accurately be described as a dinner celebration.

'Wings' Was the First Best Picture Winner

Close

When creating anything, from art to the institutions that celebrate it, early malfunctions in the system will usually present themselves and the inaugural Oscars were no exception, as evident on the Oscars website. Although acting categories have always been divided by gender, something which has fallen under greater scrutiny in recent years, the first ceremony also split them between drama and comedy. This practice, still seen at the Emmys today, might have reflected the divide in theater at a time when they were much more closely linked, but it soon became clear how convoluted the process was. Within a year, these were merged into two categories for men and women, but there was no distinction of size. Unlike the more immediate changes, it would be several years before supporting roles were recognized separately. Some nominees, particularly for the more technical categories, did not even receive mention as to which films were being nominated.

Nowhere was the chaos more apparent than in what would later become the category for Best Picture. Logistical problems aside, the actor and actress categories at least possessed a clear purpose when being separated neatly by genre, but the two biggest awards had similar titles with no clear divide. When the confusion between Wings earning Best Outstanding Picture and Sunrise winning Best Unique and Artistic Picture became apparent, the two categories were merged into one category. In a symbolic gesture, Wings and its historical contributions were later recognized, and the film was awarded Best Picture retroactively. Despite some nominations being officially rescinded in later years, it remains the only film to win the top award in such a manner. Similarly, in addition to his three major competitive nominations for two films, Charlie Chaplin received an honorary Oscar for his contributions, though he would not earn another until near the end of his life.

The Oscars Paved the Way for Other Award Shows

Even in spite of how foreign the first Academy Awards had been, they still created an important precedent for all those who came after. Short as they might have been, the Academy Awards were one of the first major celebrations of the arts in a modern sense. Neither the Tonys nor the Grammys existed yet and, of course, neither did the Emmys in the decades before television. By the time other major awards shows throughout the entertainment industry came about, an entire generation had passed since the first Oscars and its prestigious nature had long been established. The inclusion of radio going forward and eventually television allowed the Oscars to reach a national audience, but it never would have been possible without the first to create the tradition. Individual categories might have changed over the years, some of them very quickly and others over the course of decades, but the basic structure for most of our modern awards shows can trace their roots to a small private film ceremony held nearly a century ago.

In many ways, the Academy Awards served as an almost unprecedented experiment. Although the show itself remained quite small in scale, never before had people actually gathered to celebrate an entire medium of the arts in a single ceremony. This is especially notable when one considers just how young the industry was, especially when compared to those which have been around much longer, like theater and music. Mistakes were clearly made, but they were rectified quickly, and the Awards have had far worse moments throughout their history. They might be considered eccentric by our current standards, but the first Oscars were by no means a failure, and they marked the start of what would soon become a mainstay of modern entertainment.

Looking back now, the first Oscars can seem rather foreign, even dull, but it can also be seen as a milestone in the history of film and the arts. The process was chaotic, no doubt, but it certainly did not have embarrassing moments or devolve into chaos, and it was fitting for the moment at a time when Hollywood was rapidly changing. More importantly, it was a grand celebration for an entire industry and something which had arguably never been done before, in a new field of art that paved the way for others to follow. Just as we try to preserve the classic films of the silent era, including some being nominated at that very ceremony, we should also try to remember when discussing reforms that the Academy Awards had very humbling and confusing origins.

