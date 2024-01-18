The Big Picture Product placement has been a part of American film since its early days, with the Lumière brothers helping to pioneer the first instance in 1896.

Thomas Edison quickly recognized the potential for revenue through product placement and even featured his own inventions in his films.

Tie-in marketing, where brands finance films in return for marketing opportunities, has been a practice since the 1920s and '30s, and it continues to evolve with modern technology.

It's a rare Hollywood film today that doesn't utilize some kind of product placement, whether that's Mark Wahlberg crashing a spaceship into a truck full of Bud Light aluminum bottles in Transformers: Age of Extinction or the five-minute-long Lexus ad in the middle of Black Panther. In fact, audiences today are so accustomed to this now commonplace feature of American film that all but the most egregious instances of product placement go completely unremarked upon. And while it might seem as though product placement and its close cousin, tie-in marketing, are recent phenomena, in reality they're as old as cinema itself.

The Lumière Brothers Helped Pioneer the First Product Placement in 1896

The race to develop motion pictures and turn them into a viable commercial enterprise was in full swing by the end of the 19th century, and French inventors Auguste and Louis Lumière were among those leading the way. They debuted their Cinématographe, a projector that was capable of displaying 16 frames per second, in 1895, and by December of that year they were showing their short films — which were limited by the technology to 50 seconds or less — to the first known paying audience of moviegoers in the basement of a Paris café. The first product placement would follow just six months later.

As Jay Newell writes in "The Hidden History of Product Placement," in early 1896 the Lumière brothers partnered with a Swiss businessman to show films in Switzerland, as well as shoot films there to be distributed in Europe and the U.S. This businessman, François-Henri Lavanchy-Clarke, was already a distributor and marketer for a UK-based soap company known as the Lever Brothers (now one half of the massive conglomerate Unilever), and it was through this connection that Lavanchy-Clarke arranged the first ever product placement.

The 40-second film Washing Day in Switzerland was shot in May 1896 in Lavanchy-Clarke’s own backyard and prominently features two cases of Lever Brothers’ Sunlight Soap in the foreground, one branded in French as “Sunlight Savon” and the other in German as “Sunlight Seife.” The following fall, another Swiss film, Défilé du 8e Battaillon, featured the Sunlight Soap logo on a wheelbarrow alongside a cameo from Lavanchy-Clarke himself, wearing a dashing tuxedo. The placement of the branded wheelbarrow is so obvious and unnecessary, it makes Samuel L. Jackson serving up Big Macs in Kingsman look tame by comparison.

Thomas Edison Was Quick To Get In on the Product Placement Trend

Ever the economic opportunist, Thomas Edison wasn't about to let this potential money train pass him by — literally. Edison and his colleague William Dickson were experimenting with motion picture cameras and projectors of their own even before the Lumières introduced theirs, and Edison saw the potential for revenue streams beyond ticket sales almost immediately. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Newell writes, he produced a number of short films promoting passenger trains from rail lines that purchased equipment from his own factories, indirectly benefitting his manufacturing businesses. He was also known to place his own products prominently in his films, such as 1903's Streetcar Chivalry, which is set inside a crowded streetcar plastered with ads for his phonograph, his Kinetoscope, and more. Edison also helped produce the first known filmed commercial, for cigarettes, of course, as early as 1897.

Tie-in marketing was a well-established practice in the film industry by the 1920s and '30s, and the forms it took were strikingly similar to comparable marketing campaigns today. According to Newell, major brands such as Coca-Cola, Buick, Shell Oil, and DeBeers diamonds struck deals with studios to provide financing or free props for the productions (Warner Brothers, for instance, used exclusively Buick cars in no less than 10 films), and in return, the brands marketed the films alongside their products and vice versa. Product placement and brand sponsorships in radio and TV programming would soon follow; to paraphrase A Christmas Story's Ralphie, suddenly everything was a crummy commercial.

'E.T.' and Reese's Pieces Became Synonymous Because of Product Placement

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the best-known examples of product placement and tie-in marketing was also one of the most lucrative for the brand: the prominent featuring of Hershey's Reese's Pieces in Steven Spielberg's magnificent 1982 sci-fi film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. As Spielberg and producer Kathleen Kennedy explained in a 2022 interview, the screenplay originally called for Elliott (Henry Thomas) to use Spielberg's own favorite candy, M&M's, to lure the wrinkly brown alien into his bedroom. However, Mars wouldn't agree to lend its trademark to the film without seeing the script first, and Spielberg refused to share it. The company turned down the request to use its product and the filmmakers pivoted to Reese's.

Although the film features product placement for plenty of other brands — including Coors, Reynolds Wrap, Coke, Skippy peanut butter, Pizza Hut, and Fresca — it was the massive tie-in campaign launched by Hershey and Universal Studios that inexorably linked E.T. with Reese's. Hershey didn't contribute directly to the financing of the production itself, but it did commit to spending $1 million marketing the movie. The film went on to gross over $350 million (over $1 billion in today's money) while sales of Reese's Pieces increased by anywhere from 65% to 300%, depending on which reports you believe, in the weeks following E.T.'s release.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape from Earth and return to his home planet. Release Date June 11, 1982 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Henry Thomas , Dee Wallace , Robert MacNaughton , Drew Barrymore , Peter Coyote , K.C. Martel Runtime 115 minutes

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

How Common Is Product Placement in TV and Movies Today?

In the modern entertainment industry, product placement saturates film, and the boom in streaming services has coincided with a related expansion of product placement on the small screen too. Meanwhile, films like The Lego Movie and the new trend of brand biopics have popularized a form of tie-in marketing in which the movie itself is essentially an advertisement. Worldwide, brands spent over $20 billion on product placement in 2021, and the number is expected to keep growing.

Modern technology has opened up new avenues for product placement that would have been impossible just a few decades ago. In 2022, Amazon unveiled a beta program it called Virtual Product Placement (VPP), which entails digitally adding branded products to movie and TV scenes after they've already been shot. The move supposedly takes pressure off of creators, who would no longer have to figure out how to integrate products into their creations in a way that doesn't annoy audiences. "Some of the most popular Prime Video and Amazon Freevee Original titles are already participating in VPP," the company bragged on its blog, "including Reacher, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, the Bosch franchise, Making the Cut, and Leverage: Redemption." Thomas Edison would have loved it.