First PS5 Ad “Has No Limits” and Also No Gameplay

https://www.playstation.com/en-us/ps5/ Welcome to a new world of immersion. Discover haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio on PS5. PLAY HAS NO LIMITS™

Sony is gearing up for the launch of the PlayStation 5 but is slow to rollout any new details about the upcoming console release. The first global ad spot for the PS5 launched today in order to highlight the tech that will literally be in the hands of gamers all around the world this holiday season. But the spot was light on details, as was the linked page in the description, which just points over to the PS5 product page with the same info from this past June.

In a blog post, Mary Yee, Vice President of Global Marketing Sony Interactive Entertainment, shared the video you see above, in addition to a walkthrough of the video itself. That’s not super helpful, but it does allow for a showcase of the PS5’s tech, such as:

Haptic Feedback – Sensation you can feel from DualSense™ wireless controller for the PS5 console

PS5 console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech

Adaptive Triggers – “The tension of her bowstring is a sensation you’ll also feel, made possible through the DualSense wireless controller’s adaptive triggers.”

Thankfully, some of the developers for games that will be coming to the PS5 had a little more to say about the tech and how their titles will take advantage of it:

Brian Horton // Creative Director, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

“The haptic feedback precision allows us to do all sorts of new things. In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we’ll be hinting to players which direction attacks are coming from by providing haptic feedback from the appropriate direction on the DualSense wireless controller. What does it feel like to use Miles’s stealth ability? How does a Venom Blast feel? Because of the high resolution of DualSense wireless controller’s haptics system, we can really push the dimensionality of the feedback. For instance, as you hold down Square to do a Venom Punch, you feel Spider-Man’s bio-electricity crackle across from the left side of the controller, culminating in the right side on impact.

Dinga Bakaba // Game Director, Deathloop

I’m really excited by the adaptive triggers and the haptic feedback, both features that will bring some physicality in game experiences, and give important feedback. Deathloop being a first-person shooter, we do a lot of things to make weapons feel differently from one another. One I like is blocking the triggers when your weapon jams, to give to the player an immediate feedback even before the animation plays out, which prompts the player in a physical way that they have to unjam their gun

Be sure to head over to the PS5 for much more from the devs on their upcoming titles for the PS5!