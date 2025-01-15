As one of the biggest sword & sandal epics of the decade, Gladiator II, is set to conclude its theatrical run soon after arriving on digital several weeks ago, another upcoming project from a famous historical property has unveiled the next chapter in its story. Starz has released the first look at Spartacus: House of Ashur, the series that will see Nick Tarabay reprise his role as Ashur from the original Spartacus series that ran from 2010-2013, and ask, “What if he hadn’t died on Mount Vesuvius?” The upcoming original series will also see House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings veteran Graham McTavish play Korris, Ashur’s Doctore, and will also feature the debut of Tenika Davis, a fierce gladiatrix set to enter the arena and compete with the most deadly warriors.

The new series comes from original Spartacus: Blood and Sand creator Steven S. DeKnight, who also worked on the prequel show, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena. DeKnight is also famous for his work on Daredevil, the Netflix Original series starring Charlie Cox that’s being rebooted as part of the MCU under the new banner, Daredevil: Born Again. DeKnight even stepped into the film arena when he penned the script for Pacific Rim: Uprising, the kaiju sci-fi sequel starring John Boyega and Scott Eastwood. You may also be familiar with his work on Jupiter’s Legacy, the Netflix Original superhero series starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb, and he’s next been tapped to work on Incursion, an upcoming sci-fi project with Rider Strong that’s currently in production but lacking an official release date.

What Else Is Streaming on Starz?

The Expendables 4, the action thriller sequel starring Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone has occupied the top spot on Starz for several months, flanked closely by John Wick: Chapter 4, the final installment for Keanu Reeves in the legendary action franchise. Arthur the King, the 2024 heartfelt animal adventure film starring Mark Wahlberg and Simu Liu, is also one of the more popular movies on Starz, with the colossal box office flop Borderlands firmly inside the top five. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, the period action epic starring Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson, has been in the Starz top 10 for well over two months now.

Spartacus: House of Ashur will premiere in the Fall later this year. Check out the new teaser for the series above and watch Spartacus on Starz.

Spartacus: House of Ashur Set in the aftermath of Spartacus' rebellion, House of Ashur follows the rise of a new gladiator under the tutelage of the cunning former slave, Ashur. As they navigate the treacherous world of ancient Rome, alliances are tested, and brutal battles ensue. Power, vengeance, and survival intertwine in this epic tale of ambition and betrayal. Cast Nick E. Tarabay Producers Steven S. DeKnight Network Starz

