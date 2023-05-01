It feels nonsensical how much horror is made into some kind of niche subject in film discussion and academia, a side subject that is regularly talked about separately from more "serious" films. How they constantly get looked over when award season comes, to the point where people have to give them their own awards show. They're totally given the shaft, the same as animation, which is doubly frustrating when you think about how long horror cinema has been around. Since 1896, with Georges Meilies' Le Manoir du diable, movie-going audiences have loved the spooky and scary.

Every milestone in cinema history from the very beginning, from the Belle Epoque period of three-minute features by Melies and Lumiere alike to the silent era, to now and beyond, the genre has provided more than its fair share of classics. Even before the addition of sound, there are films that are beloved today, such as the German Expressionism of Nosferatu and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, and the very beginnings of universal horror seen in Lon Chaney's repertoire.

Sound, color, every scale, every definition, practical effects and CGI, even analog horror gets its moment in the sun. Everything once seen as a gimmick was given their all small revolutions in a genre so many look down on. And yes, some gimmicks don't spread out into a worldwide phenomenon, look at William Castle, and as much as many would try, horror just couldn't quite translate into 3D despite its deceptive simplicity of having the scares jumping right out at the audience. But today we're going back, way back to very nearly a century ago, when audiences could finally hear the screams seen on the screen. We're talking about the first ever talking horror movie, 1928's The Terror.

'The Terror' Was the First Ever Talking Horror Movie

When asked "What's the first talking horror movie?" many educated guesses may come to mind. The one some cite is Todd Browning's 1931 adaptation of Dracula, or if you want to get really technical, the simultaneously filmed Spanish version. It is, of course, extremely well-known and highly influential, so you think it should be the first at something. But The Jazz Singer, the very first "talkie," (or is it?) came out in 1927, a full four years before Dracula was released, so that doesn't feel quite right. Well, that's because it isn't quite right, because 11 months after The Jazz Singer came out, the world was given the first talking horror movie. While Universal's Dracula may be the first talking horror movie we can still sit down and watch to this day, the actual first-ever came from Warner Bros. Studio in 1928 with The Terror.

No, not the incredible horror anthology series from 2018, but rather a very early example of sound cinema. Released in the pre-code era, written by Harvey Gates and directed by Roy Del Ruth of The Maltese Falcon, The Terror was based on the play and novel titled The Black Abbot by Edgar Wallace, the incredibly prolific mind behind King Kong. It's a classic haunted house story, or at least that's how it appears. The mayhem and murder happening in a cozy country house is not the work of an apparition but an unknown serial killer who goes by "The Terror." From what we know of this film, looking at the 1938 remake, and in reading the play and original novel, this film seemed to be an early example of many tropes seen in horror films to this day. It's a home invasion story, with a mysterious killer terrorizing the house guests, and the reveals surrounding the identity of the intruder can be seen in films like You're Next. There also seem to be elements of revenge and sympathetic criminals in pursuit of a serial killer who betrayed them. It's a horror thriller with things that wouldn't slide in the era of the Hays Code six years later.

'The Terror' Is One of Many Lost Films

However, these estimates about the story, the characters, and the tropes are just that. Estimates. Because despite it being the first horror film in sound, despite it being only the second talkie produced by Warner Brothers after Lights Of New York, The Terror is one of the many examples of lost films of the early 20th century. While the soundtrack is preserved in the UCLA Film and Television Archive, this film has been missing for decades now. I can't give you an ending explained on this movie, or even a full rundown of its production, all we have are sparse pieces of this film that I can only attempt to put together in a way that's coherent.

From newspaper clippings and advertisements we can see the main selling point of The Terror is that it's all talking, from start to finish. No speech cards, with the credits read out loud by star of film, TV, and radio Conrad Nagel. Why did they do this? Because the sound was the spectacle, all of it was recorded on the Vitaphone sound-by-disk system. The way this worked in theaters is that, instead of the soundtrack, both dialogue and music would come on a separate disk and play on a turntable. This was how many of the earliest talkies and cartoons were made, and it's why we have the sound of a few lost films without the picture, discs can be well-kept and taken care of. With film, it's a little trickier.

'The Terror' Divided Audiences

Was the film good? It's hard to say. It certainly split audiences at the time, some were entranced by this new evolution in the moving images, generally enjoying the thrilling mystery. Others, seen in a review by John McCormac from The New York Times, found the film incredibly dull and dragging. Even Wallace is quoted as saying: "Well, I have never thought the talkies would be a serious rival to the stage." Because that's what talkies were at the time, a gimmick, something that wasn't quite as good as just going out and seeing live theater, especially when you could go and watch Wallace's play yourself. The passage of time would eventually prove him wrong, but time couldn't save The Terror.

The negatives for this, among many other relics of early film history, were thrown out in 1948. The reason, granted, was rather practical, those very early movies are extremely hard to preserve because of the materials used, that being nitrate which is incredibly, and dangerously flammable. If the MGM Vault fire of 1965, and the Fox Vault fire of 1937, have taught us anything, it's that you do not want to keep nitrate film rolls just lying around. It could be an unfortunate coincidence that many well-known examples of these scrapped 35mm films are horror films, or it could be that they didn't consider them worth saving. Either way, a wide majority of silent-era films, from the end of the 19th century to the beginning of the 20th, are lost forever.

Film history is just over a century old, and yet the first three or so decades of that history have so many gaps, it's impossible to know what is missing. No one thought that a film like The Terror would pave the way for more talkies, or that film would outperform theater and become a dominant art form, so all we have now are tiny pieces of a movie that once was.