The end of 2024's Geeked Week is nearing, as is the end of Netflix's animated fantasy series The Dragon Prince. Season 7 will officially bring the Mystery of Aaravos saga to a close in December as Team Zym goes on one more fateful journey to stop the Startouch Elf after he was freed from his prison by Claudia at the end of Season 6. Such a threat means the heroes will have to be willing to sacrifice anything to ensure Xadia's safety. Before the final curtain draws on this adventure, a new image shared today sees Rayla undergoing a ritual surrounded by spirits, setting the stage for an emotional final season.

Season 7 will pick up in the direct aftermath of Season 6 as Aaravos breaks out of his prison in a big way. With Claudia by his side as a kindred spirit who empathizes with his motivations, he takes on a towering form with the full intention of breaking the cosmic order and inverting the forces of life and death. It's up to Callum, Rayla, and the rest to find a way to bring Aaravos down before he can bring ruin to Xadia, though they may have a few options available. With the final Quasar Diamond still in play and other artifacts like the Nova Blade yet to be found, it's sure to be an epic adventure as the heroes seek to save the world and everyone they love within it.

Hailing from Avatar: The Last Airbender head writer Aaron Ehasz and Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception co-director Justin Richmond, The Dragon Prince has sought to carry on the legacy of shows like Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's Nickelodeon classic with a rich fantasy world and a high stakes story for viewers of all ages. In the eyes of critics and audiences, the show has mostly succeeded with an overall 100% score on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and an 85% audience score. Season 7 will bring back the main cast for what could be their final adventure together, including Jack De Sena, Paula Burrows, Sasha Rojen, Racquel Belmonte, Jesse Inocalla, and Erik Dellums, among others.

Will 'The Dragon Prince' Get Another Saga?

Image via Netflix

Although this looks like the end for The Dragon Prince, Wonderstorm, the studio behind the show, isn't ready to call it quits yet if Netflix is willing to keep things going. The team revealed that initial plans for a third saga are underway with three seasons of episodes to close out the show. However, all of that hinges on whether the streamer sees enough support to greenlight the final arc. Even if the show does come to a close though, Netflix still has a massive catalog of animation to keep the ball rolling, between Zack Snyder's new series Twilight of the Gods, new seasons of Castlevania Nocturne and Arcane, and the upcoming coming-of-age fantasy adaptation Wolf King.

The Dragon Prince Season 7 arrives on Netflix December 19. There's still time to catch up on the previous six seasons which are currently streaming on the platform. Check out the new image in the gallery above.

The Dragon Prince Two human princes forge an unlikely bond with the elfin assassin sent to kill them, embarking on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands. Release Date September 14, 2018 Cast Paula Burrows , Jack De Sena , Sasha Rojen , Racquel Belmonte Main Genre Animation Seasons 5

