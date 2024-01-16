The Big Picture Succession dominated the dramatic categories at the 2023 Emmys, with Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen all winning.

The Bear had three first-time winners in the comedy category, including Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The 2023 Emmys had many first-time nominees, including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Storm Reid, and Jessica Chastain.

There were several first-time winners on television's biggest night in Hollywood, with the headline makers being Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook, who took home Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for Succession.

The pair of wins were also part of wider success for Succession, which swept the main dramatic categories as well as seeing Matthew Macfadyen take home another Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. There were also three first-time winners in the Comedy category, in the form of Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach for their work on The Bear, which, like Succession, was utterly dominant in its (questionable) Comedy category. Despite the year, and the fact the series has completed its second season, the nominations were for the show's debut season which aired on FX in 2022.

There were also milestones achieved on the evening, with Edebiri and Quinta Brunson marking the first time that two Black women won Best Lead Actress and Supporting Actress for Comedy in the same year. Brunson took home the award for her role in Abbott Elementary — she also serves as creator and showrunner for the series. while Ali Wong became the first Asian woman to win a leading role award, taking home the prize for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Limited Series for BEEF.

How Many First-Time Nominees Were at the 2023 Emmys?

The 2023 Emmy nominations featured a significant number of first-time nominees, totaling 38. The second season of The White Lotus impressively contributed six newcomers to the list of Emmy nominees: in the category of Best Drama Supporting Actress, Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza, and Simona Tabasco were nominated, while Theo James and Will Sharpe were nominated for Best Drama Supporting Actor. It's noteworthy that Jennifer Coolidge, a breakout in its first season, received her first Emmy nomination last year and triumphantly secured a win.

Pedro Pascal was a first-time nominee in three separate categories, while his The Last of Us co-stars Bella Ramsey, Storm Reid, Anna Torv, Lamar Johnson, and Keivonn Montreal Woodard also received nods, alongside four stars from The Bear — Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edibiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal.

Moreover, several prominent film actors received their first Emmy nominations, including Jessica Chastain for George & Tammy, Taron Egerton in Black Bird, James Marsden for his role in Jury Duty, Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Jason Segel for Shrinking and Michael Shannon, also for George & Tammy.

See the full list of winners at the 75th annual Emmy Awards here.