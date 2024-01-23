The Big Picture Eight first-time nominees in the acting categories showcased stunning performances that captivated the public.

Notable first-time nominees include Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Colman Domingo, America Ferrera, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Brooks, and Sterling K. Brown.

These actors portrayed diverse characters, from renowned physicists to civil rights activists, challenging societal norms and experiencing personal struggles.

One of the most thrilling aspects of the Oscar nominations is the news that a first-time nominee is in for a shout of winning gold, and this year, we were given some big names who will attend the night of nights in Hollywood with excitement levels raised. There are eight first-time nominees in the acting categories, who displayed stunning levels of nuance and variety and who have been rightly acclaimed for capturing the hearts and minds of the viewing public.

Cillian Murphy

In Oppenheimer, Murphy portrays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist renowned as the "father of the atomic bomb." The film focuses on Oppenheimer's role in the Manhattan Project during World War II, which was responsible for developing the first nuclear weapons. It chronicles his career, emphasising his leadership in the project and the subsequent impact on his life, including his fall from grace due to a security hearing in 1954.

Lily Gladstone

In Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone plays Mollie Burkhart. Mollie Burkhart was a central figure in the tragic history of the Osage Nation in the early 20th century, particularly in relation to the Osage murders. She was an Osage woman whose family became a target during a series of crimes known as the Osage Indian Murders. These crimes were motivated by the desire to seize the valuable oil rights held by the Osage people.

Sandra Hüller

In Anatomy of a Fall Hüller plays the character of Sandra, a successful writer who is suddenly accused of murdering her husband. The film portrays the fracturing of her marriage, with the backdrop of a tense courtroom drama as ambiguity builds over the real story. Hüller's performance is laced with so many shades of grey that the real truth to her character's guilt may never be known for sure.

Colman Domingo

In Rustin, Domingo stars as Bayard Rustin, a charismatic and influential civil rights activist. The film focuses on Rustin's journey as he overcomes significant challenges to organise the historic 1963 March on Washington, a pivotal event in the civil rights movement in the United States. This march is notably where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

America Ferrera

In Barbie, Ferrera plays the character Gloria, a human woman who adores the ideals of Barbie and what she represents. Her role includes a significant monologue that addresses the double standards and contradictory expectations imposed on women in society.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

In The Holdovers, Randolph plays the role of Mary Lamb, who is the cafeteria manager at Barton Academy, a fictional New England men’s boarding school. Her character is shown grieving the loss of her son in the Vietnam War. Despite her subtle resentment for her job, Mary is depicted as taking pride in her work and running the culinary department with integrity and respect.

Danielle Brooks

In the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, Brooks plays the character of Sofia, a strong-willed and spirited woman. Sofia is known for her assertive nature and refusal to submit to societal norms that oppress women, particularly African American women, during the early 20th century in the southern United States. Her character undergoes significant hardships and struggles, but remains resilient and influential throughout the story.

Sterling K. Brown

In American Fiction, Brown plays Clifford Ellison, the brother of Jeffrey Wright's Thelonious "Monk" Ellison. Divorced after his wife found him in bed with another man, Cliff is now embarking on his new chapter as an out gay man.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024, and will be broadcast live on ABC.