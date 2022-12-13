Netflix has just released new images from True Spirit, an upcoming film that tells one girl's story of grit and survival on the open sea. The film will premiere on Netflix on February 3, 2023.

True Spirit tells the story of sailor Jessica Watson, played by Teagan Croft, who sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop, and completely unassisted around the world. With such a big goal, many expect the ambitious young sailor to fail. However, with the unflagging support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant, played by Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), and her parents, played by Josh Lawson, and Academy Award-winning actress Anna Paquin, Jessica will do what was previously thought to be impossible. And Jessica will navigate some of the world’s roughest waters over the course of 210 grueling days.

The film is based on the true story of Jessica Watson, an Australian sailor who made her epic journey across the world in 2009. In 2010, Watson released the book True Spirit, which documented her trek. The new images, released today, give us a look at Jessica's amazing journey across the world. One image shows her sitting on her boat, using a walkie-talkie to communicate with her team. In the background is a long stretch of ocean. Another image shows Jessica clinging to her pink boat in the middle of a storm, showing the roughest part of her monumental journey.

Other images include still from scenes with Jessica and her family as they prepare for her solo trip, and a shot of the film's director, Sarah Spillane, and the film's star Teagan Croft holding a movie slate with the film's title on the front. The new images give us our first glimpse into the thrilling real-life story that will serve to show the power of perseverance in the face of adversity.

True Spirit is directed by Sarah Spillane. The film was written by Spillane, Rebecca Banner, and Cathy Randall. The film is produced by Debra Martin Chase, Susan Cartsonis, and Andrew Fraser. Along with Croft, Curtis, Lawson, and Paquin, the film also stars Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen, and Todd Lasance.

True Spirit will be released to Netflix on February 3, 2023. You can check out all of the photos below:

