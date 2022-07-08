Short-tempered, but whip-smart outcast Mia Williams (Katie Jarvis) lives a tumultuous adolescence in her east London council estate. She picks fights with girls in the courtyard, screams insults at her friend’s parents, and often tries to set a local tied-up horse free. However, it soon becomes evident that Mia is struggling to navigate years of abuse and trauma. Under all of this, Mia has one thing that keeps her sane. Writer-director Andrea Arnold uses dancing for Mia as more than just an escape; it’s a form of survival, and often, the dancing itself reflects her emotional state as encounters new obstacles throughout the story. A film that is bursting with energy and pathos, it’s no wonder that Arnold’s 2009 masterpiece Fish Tank won the Jury Prize at Cannes and the 2010 BAFTA for Best British Film.

The first time we’re introduced to dancing in the film, it’s not coming from Mia. She’s just had a fight with her best friend Keely, and desperately tries to make amends over the phone. Mia sits in a parking lot and scowls at Keely’s friends as they do a choreographed dance. One of the girls gets annoyed at her grimace, and asks “What the fuck is your problem?”. As Mia barrels towards the girls, she yells “Your terrible dancing is my problem”. At this moment, Arnold plants the seed for what dancing means to Mia. As Mia physically hits one of the girls, it becomes clear that dancing breeds intense emotions, and can be a point of contention and conflict for her. Moreover, Arnold uses dancing to give the scene a text, but the subtext is deeper. The first stage of Mia’s emotional journey is reflected in this scene: she is combative and hostile because she is struggling to mentally survive.

Shortly after this scene, however, it becomes clear that dancing is not just a point of contention for her. Mia fights with her mom Joanne (Kierston Wareing), who scolds her for physically assaulting Keely’s friend. Mia runs upstairs to an empty room, takes a deep breath, and dances. Her movements are angry, uncontrolled, and intense. The way she jumps, moves her arms, and shifts her expressions convey strong passion and a sense that she’s letting go of her aggression. Dancing for Mia is a pure form of bliss and euphoria, and the only time she’s able to mentally get away from the chaos of her life. Mia is infuriated with her family and with her situation, and as a result, uses dancing not just as a fun hobby, but because she needs to escape.

In a later scene, Mia tries to set a local horse free, because she feels bad that it's constantly tied up. She’s harassed and nearly assaulted by a group of men, and she sprints home as fast as she can. When she’s at home alone in her kitchen, she clearly feels safe and comfortable. As she watches how dancers on TV move, she lets herself dance freely, swaying slowly and in her own rhythm. However, she’s interrupted by a stranger, Conor, (Michael Fassbender) who emerges from Joanne’s bedroom. He introduces himself as a friend of Joanne’s, and attempts to compliment Mia’s dancing. Suddenly, Mia’s body language has frozen up, and her expression hardens as he tries to make conversation with her. Immediately, there’s strong tension between them as Mia refuses to make conversation with Conor. This shift in Mia’s body language, and the direct contrast between her dancing free and suddenly still reflects the immediate hostility and discomfort she feels towards Conor.

Dancing can also make Mia feel like more of an isolated outcast. When her mom hosts a party with Conor and forces Mia to go back to her room, Mia watches the guests, including her mom, drunkenly dancing and having fun. It’s clear here that she doesn’t simply want to dance and get drunk. There’s a certain sense of liberation and freedom that goes hand in hand with dancing that Mia craves. This desperation to be independent and adult is illustrated even further as the music continues to echo throughout Mia’s home, and she sits in front of the mirror, putting on thick amounts of dark makeup.

Image via BBC Films

As Mia starts to form a closer bond with Conor, she begins to confide in him more. He invites her to come along on a drive with him and her mom Joanne. Slowly, she starts to trust him as he encourages her to jump into the lake with him. Later that day, when Joanne leaves the car for a few moments, Conor plays music from the car in the parking lot and encourages Mia to dance. Suddenly, she’s comfortable as she dances. She’s loose and moves freely to the music, trying new dance moves just like Conor has encouraged her to try new things. She doesn’t care about the insults shouted from her sister Tyler (Rebecca Griffiths). Because of Conor’s surface-level charisma and charm, he makes Mia feel free to be herself. Indeed, because Mia is young, she falls for his charms. In this way, Arnold uses dancing to parallel this key moment in Mia’s relationship with Conor.

In a later scene, when Mia is visited by a social worker who wants to have a chat with Mia about sending her off to a boarding school, she runs away. On the street, Mia finds a poster that advertises “DANCERS WANTED”. As she looks at the poster with a gleam in her eyes, it becomes clear that not only is dancing her escape, but the prospect of a future filled with dancing is something that sustains Mia in the face of adversity. While people around Mia seem to think she has no hope or potential, dancing for Mia is hope. As she walks back home, she “runs into” Conor, and strikes up a conversation with him. She shows him the poster, and it becomes evident that Mia wants to impress him. More than just hope, the mere thought of a life as a dancer gives Mia this completely newfound sense of confidence.

Later on, Conor encourages Mia to record her audition, and even gives her a camera to help. Mia, (who is, again, only fifteen) is highly impressionable, and Conor, who knows he’s one of the few adults in her life who encourages her, makes an enormous impact on her confidence with her dancing. One night, in perhaps the most devastating scene of the film, Mia finds Conor alone watching television. She tells Conor, “I’ve got myself an audition.” At this moment, Conor’s grooming of Mia becomes more apparent as he asks Mia to show him the dance. He tells her, “if you can’t do it in front of me here now, how are you going to do it in front of all those people?” He convinces her, and she dances in front of him to a song that he introduced to her family: Bobby Womack’s California Dreamin’. She tries to dance confidently, but her expression conveys a sense of fear. Her movements are not as focused as she dances when she's alone, and she’s reluctant to fully express herself around him, since the nature of them being alone at night is disconcerting. After she dances, Conor initiates sex with Mia, and then asks her to keep what happened a secret. Confused and unsettled, it’s in this scene that everything changes for Mia. Arnold used dancing to reflect Mia’s mixed emotions around Conor, but after what happens, she’s left in a state of utter confusion and panic.

When Mia arrives at the audition, she watches the girls who are on before her perform an erotic dance. When she’s called up, she asks the tech guy to play California Dreamin’. The song starts to play, and she stands on the stage, visibly uncomfortable. The song continues, and she doesn’t dance: she’s completely frozen. Mia runs off the stage and exits the audition. Arnold cleverly placed this scene here, because the song is the same that she danced to in front of Conor. The trauma from the situation with Conor is manifesting in a very subtle way. Conor didn’t actually build up Mia’s confidence, he tore it down completely. In the opposite way of how Arnold used dancing throughout the beginning of the film, it’s the absence of dancing here that draws a parallel with Mia’s traumatic state. This is solidified when Mia walks home, and for the first time, lets her own walls down, and begins sobbing.

By the end, Mia decides to move to Wales and start a new life. As she’s finishing up packing her bags, she goes downstairs to find her mom dancing in the living room. She and Tyler watch her mom, and then eventually join her, as the three of them dance together one final time before the move. The dance flows and feels synchronized, as if it had been choreographed for years. Mia moves comfortably and freely with her family. They don’t laugh or say a single word, they just dance together. It’s at this moment that dancing has come full circle for Mia. Despite the fact that she might not have nailed the audition, and that she’s still coping with the trauma from Conor, dancing is still an integral part of her life. In this final scene, dancing means reconciliation for Mia with her mom and sister, both of whom she’s had immense conflict with. For a few fleeting moments as she dances with them, she’s found some semblance of peace, and there’s a sudden sense of hope for Mia’s relationship with her family and with herself.