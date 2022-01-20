In 2019, Netflix premiered Wu Assassins, a TV series that follows an incredibly skilled martial artist (he has the power of a thousand monks) that fights hard to recover an ancient amulet that fell into the wrong hands. By the end of Season 1, Kai Jin (Iko Uwais) thought his job as a legendary assassin was done, but a mysterious envelope suggested otherwise. Now, the standalone movie Fistful of Vengeance shows that Kai Jin and his friends are not done with fighting mystical forces.

In the trailer released today, it is revealed that restaurant owner Jenny Wah (Li Jun Li) gets mysteriously killed and that prompts Kai Jin and his team to band together one more time to find the killer in a mission that might take them to meet face to face with the Queen of the Bangkok underworld – and they’ll have to do it in broad daylight.

As expected, the trailer also reveals that we can expect from Fistful of Vengeance the same elements that made critics praise the Wu Assassins TV series: incredible fighting choreography, a rhythm in the style of 2011’s The Raid (which was also led by Uwais) and Netflix’s Extraction, and plenty of gun-fu sequences to appease John Wick fans.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, and Patrick Hughes Remaking 'The Raid' for Netflix

Fistful of Vengeance is directed by Roel Reiné, who helmed two episodes of Wu Assassins and is also attached to direct episodes of the upcoming Halo TV series at Paramount+. The director is also known for taking on sequels of popular franchises such as Death Race 3, 12 Rounds 2, and The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption. The movie is written by Cameron Litvack (Quantico) and Yalun Tu (NCIS: Hawai’i), both of whom have worked together writing and producing the Wu Assassins TV series. Aside from Uwais, the cast of Fistful of Vengeance also features Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao, JuJu Chan, Jason Tobin, Pearl Thusi, Francesca Corney, Tony Kranz, and Rhatha Phongaam.

Netflix premieres Fistful of Vengeance on February 17. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Super-powered assassin Kai and friends Lu Xin and Tommy track a killer from San Francisco's Chinatown to Thailand to avenge the death of a loved one. But their hunt soon entangles them with old enemies, a mysterious billionaire and an ancient mystical force bent on taking over the world. Iko Uwais (The Raid) stars with Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Lawrence Kao (Max Steel) and Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono) in this fast-and-furious martial arts action film.

Jason Isaacs on 'Good Sam,' Playing a Father-Daughter Relationship With Sophia Bush, and 'Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary He also talks about why 'Good Sam' feels different from every other TV show he’s been on and his previous show, 'Awake.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email