Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date of the upcoming limited series drama Five Days at Memorial starring Vera Farmiga. The show hails from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse who both serve as executive producers and writers for the series. Five Days at Memorial is based on actual events and adapted from the book of the same name written by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink which explores the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina at a local hospital. The series is set to hit Apple's streaming service in August.

Hurricane Katrina wreaked unfathomable damage on the city of New Orleans and much of the Louisiana coastline, and Five Days at Memorial examines the complexities of navigating such a disaster in a hospital. Farmiga is set to portray Dr. Anna Pou, a physician who was arrested — but not indicted — for the second-degree murder of patients at Memorial during the crisis. Farmiga is no stranger to complex characters, having delivered a stunning portrayal of Norma Bates across five seasons of Bates Motel, and dominating the big screen as everyone's favorite horror mom Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring franchise. We have no doubt she'll bring layers of dynamic emotion to such a complicated role.

Alongside Farmiga Five Days at Memorial stars Robert Pine (CHiPs), Cherry Jones (Succession), Julie Anne Emery (Better Call Saul), Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal), Adepero Oduye (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Molly Hager (Happyish), Michael Gaston (The Leftovers) and W. Earl Brown (Deadwood).

On top of their roles as writers and executive producers, Cuse and Ridley are also set to direct several episodes of Five Days at Memorial along with Wendey Stanzler who previously directed episodes of Clarice and Rebel. This also marks the second project for Farmiga and Cuse who both worked together on the horror drama series Bates Motel.

The first three episodes of Five Days at Memorial will arrive on Apple TV+ on August 12, with subsequent episodes airing individually every Friday through September 16. Check out the full version of the first look image down below.

