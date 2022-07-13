Apple TV+ has just released a new trailer for Five Days at Memorial, a devastating new limited series that takes an unflinching look at the fallout from Hurricane Katrina in one hospital at the heart of the storm's devastation. Five Days at Memorial will premiere its first three episodes on August 12, 2022, with subsequent episodes airing every Friday through September 16, 2022.

The new trailer for Five Days at Memorial, released today, gives us a glimpse into the powerful new limited series, based on a book of the same name. The series, which chronicles actual events that occurred during the impact and aftermath of Hurricane Katrina — a hurricane that devastated the American gulf coast in August 2005 — depicts the events that occurred within one hospital in New Orleans, much of which is too horrifying to comprehend. The new trailer, released a month ahead of the series premiere, gives us a small look at the harrowing events that took place in New Orleans Memorial hospital, and how the crisis pushed its staff to their limits, resulting in death, destruction, and unrelenting grief.

In particular, the series will follow the lives of the hospital's staff who, in crisis, are forced to make life and death decisions. The series will follow these characters both in the time of fallout and in the years following the event when many of the deaths within the hospital come into question. From the intense storm and its resulting flooding to the unrelenting heat of New Orleans combined with a loss of power, the structure of Memorial hospital, both within its staff, and the building itself will be pushed to its limits.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: New ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Mondo Posters Turn Natalie Portman Into the Mighty Thor [Exclusive]

The series stars Vera Farmiga, Cornelius Smith Jr, and Emmy-Award winner Cherry Jones. In addition to these actors, the series also features Robert Pine, Julie Ann Emery, Adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston, and W. Earl Brown.

The new limited series comes from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse. Both serve as directors on the series. The series is also executive produced and written by Cuse and Ridley. The series is directed by Cuse, Ridley, as well as Wendey Stanzler. The series comes from ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios. Five Days at Memorial will premiere its first three episodes on August 12, 2022, with subsequent episodes airing every Friday through September 16, 2022. Until then, you can watch the new trailer below.