Who doesn't like a good scare? Horror fans were most certainly delighted when earlier this year it was announced that the horror sequel, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, would be coming to screens ahead of the holidays on December 5, 2025. In the wake of the announcement, it seems Blumhouse is set to begin production on the sequel to the successful video game adaptation. As of now, the plot details for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 remain firmly under wraps. However, it is expected that Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy will continue their quest to avenge the crimes committed by William Afton (Matthew Lillard).

Looking ahead to what is to come for Five Nights at Freddy's 2, film star Lillard has revealed that the sequel is set to start filming in October. Lillard made the revelation while a guest on the channel of YouTubers Jaybee and Milly for an interview on Scooby-Doo. During the chat, he reminisced about his previous role as Shaggy Rogers in the live-action 2002 movie and its 2004 sequel. Given his previous affiliations with Mystery Inc., Lilliard was asked if he would be appearing in any capacity on Netflix's upcoming television series. To this, Lillard replied:

"We are journeymen on a career path... sure, I would love to... in some way, honor the original show, to give fans something fun. I'm available. I'm doing a TV show right now, I'm doing FNAF in October, but I'm available. If anyone wants me, they can find me if they need me."

What Is 'Five Nights at Freddy's' About?

The Five Nights at Freddy's video games proved to be a success, and it was hoped that the live-action adaptation would do well. However, no one expected that the first installment would perform as well as it did, as it grossed an impressive $297 million globally after its debut in 2023. Five Nights at Freddy's now stands as Blumhouse's highest-grossing movie at the box office. The popular horror video game series was created by Scott Cawthon, with the games set in a fictional location called Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza where animatronic characters entertain children. These animatronics, however, come alive and become malevolent at night. In the film, Lilliard plays a disillusioned career counselor, Mike, who is later revealed as the pizzeria's owner and, ultimately, a serial child killer known as the Yellow Rabbit.

Exactly what direction the upcoming sequel takes remains to be seen, and the fate of Lillard's character, Mike, remained unclear by the time the credits rolled in the first installment. However, his present comments regarding the start of production, and previous comments, suggest that he will be involved in some capacity. The Scream star had previously expressed his excitement at the possibility of a sequel before it was official, saying:

"So, it is Hollywood, one can assume that in success more will follow. I don’t know if it’s gonna be greenlit, it certainly hasn’t been greenlit for me, but the expectation is that they will be making more, and in success, it’s Hollywood, they’ll make a lot more. So, that’s exciting. And if it does come back, and if I’m lucky to be brought back, sure, yeah. I mean, I barely got to touch him, right? I got to kill my daughter, but we know nothing about him. We know nothing about his history, about his journey."

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 releases on December 5, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, you can watch Five Nights at Freddy's on Prime Video.

