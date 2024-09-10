Start collecting your quarters and order some pizza, because Collider has learned that the highly-anticipated sequel to last year’s blockbuster success, Five Nights at Freddy’s is set to begin production at the end of next month. While it’s unclear where filming will take place on Five Night's at Freddy's 2, the first movie in the budding franchise was shot in New Orleans, so it's possible that's where the sequel will be shot.

The news comes just over one month after Scott Cawthon, the creator of the game that started it all, shared an image from the upcoming film’s script on social media. Playing a new game with his followers, Cawthon also posted two other fake pages, so we don’t really know which direction the movie is going in quite yet. But one thing we do know is that the ball is rolling, and the team is getting ready to yell “action” for the follow-up.

We’ve known for quite some time that Blumhouse and Universal Pictures would be moving forward on the sequel following the immense financial success that the original film found. And, to their credit, the studios have been moving swiftly to ensure the puzzle pieces fit snugly into place before the call sheet arrives on set. The announcement that filming is kicking off next week fully tracks as, back in May, Five Nights at Freddy’s star, Matthew Lillard (Scream), took to his social media to drop the news that the sequel was set to land in cinemas in December 2025.

The Cast Is Just as Thrilled as Fans Are To Be Back in the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Business

Along with Lillard, Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games film series) will also reprise his role from the first film in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. At the very beginning of the year, Hutcherson teased fans that he and the rest of those involved were “patiently waiting” for more information about the movie’s plot and filming schedule. He said:

“We’re all patiently waiting. I mean, look, I think that they have a lot to figure out as far as where to take the story because there’s a lot of options based on the various formats of the game and story and lore. So, I think they’re kind of trying to nail down exactly which avenue they’re gonna proceed down, and then we’ll get to shooting.”

Now, it looks like not only our prayers, but also Hutcherson’s have been answered by this exciting new development. Five Nights at Freddy’s is now streaming on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more information about the sequel.

Five Nights at Freddy's 3 10 Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson , Matthew Lillard , Elizabeth Lail , Mary Stuart Masterson Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror

