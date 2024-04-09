The Big Picture Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's was a huge box office hit, and Jason Blum is hinting at a sequel.

Blum shared a picture from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, kicking off speculation.

The original film, despite poor critical reception, earned nearly $300 million worldwide and may pave the way for a new horror franchise.

2023 was another stellar year for the horror genre with a healthy mix of original and franchise projects to scream over. On the franchise front, there was no film as financially successful as Blumhouse and Universal’s Five Nights at Freddy’s. The film based on the popular video game franchise of the same name made a killing at the box office. While a sequel hasn’t been officially announced yet, Jason Blum has been teasing a potential sequel since the film’s debut last October. Now, Blum may have given fans the biggest update yet with a potential behind-the-scenes photo.

Early on Tuesday, the founder of Blumhouse posted a mysterious tease on X featuring Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. He wrote, “Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is working their magic again! We aren’t sure what they’re working on, but we know it will be great!” Accompanying the message is an image of someone working on an animatronic. There are also various sculpts surrounding the worker’s space that may put Five Night fans on high alert. Now, Five Nights is not mentioned anywhere in the post itself, but one could imply that this is the Creature Shop starting their work on the sequel. This famous effects shop worked on the original, designing the suits/animatronics. It was one of the universally loved aspects of the film and, to date, it's the only project they've worked on with Blumhouse. This is all speculation at this point, but this may be the first physical sign that a sequel is being worked on.

A ‘Five Nights’ Sequel Is Inevitable

Close

Five Nights at Freddy’s may have been critically panned, but that didn’t stop horror fans from swarming in droves to the theater. Despite a questionable day-and-date release with Peacock, the video game adaptation made almost $300 million at the worldwide box office. That was good enough to become Blumhouse’s most successful release in their history. With a great cast that featured Josh Hutcherson (Hunger Games), Matthew Lillard (Scream), and Elizabeth Lail (You), Five Nights was a pretty fateful adaptation of the source material and knew exactly what it was. Like the games, this was a campy genre experience that left the door open for Five Nights to become the next major horror film franchise. Again, the practical effects work was one of the best parts of the original, so if this is a new Five Nights sequel tease, it's great to see Blumhouse continuing those real spin-tingling thrills.

It’s important to reiterate that this new behind-the-scenes tease isn’t confirmed to be a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel in development. There’s also no release date or window for the potential continuation at this moment. Blumhouse, as of late, has been known not to jump the gun on sequels. For example, the upcoming M3GAN 2.0 and Black Phone 2 have had a seemingly normal development cycle. While fans wait for an official confirmation and date for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, horror fans can rest easy knowing that Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is working with Blumhouse again in some capacity. Five Nights at Freddy’s is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

