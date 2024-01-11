The Big Picture Josh Hutcherson provides an update on the development of the Five Nights at Freddy's sequel, hinting at the direction of the story and potential filming this year.

The first movie left loose ends, including the survival of William Afton, the revelation of who killed Mike's younger brother, and the possibility of a reunion in the future.

Fans can stream the original Five Nights at Freddy's movie on Peacock, while eagerly anticipating the sequel's announcement.

After the success Five Nights at Freddy's had when it was released in movie theaters and on Peacock last year, fans of the franchise are impatiently waiting for a sequel to Emma Tammi's video game adaptation. Fortunately for them, Josh Hutcherson has provided an update regarding the development of his next trip to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. During a recent interview with Collider's Editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, The Beekeeper star commented on how the development of the next installment in the series is moving along, stating that the priority is to figure out what Mike Schmidt's next steps should be:

We’re all patiently waiting. I mean, look, I think that they have a lot to figure out as far as where to take the story because there’s a lot of options based on the various formats of the game and story and lore. So, I think they’re kind of trying to nail down exactly which avenue they’re gonna proceed down, and then we’ll get to shooting.

Hutcherson added that the sequel could potentially be filmed this year: "Based on where the strike was and everything last year things were really slowing down. Now it’s kind of picking back up again, so I’m excited to get some stuff lined up. But as of now, I’m just looking forward to the Freddy’s sequel at some point this year, hopefully." Tammi, the filmmaker behind Five Nights at Freddy's, has also expressed interest in returning to the world where the ghosts of William Afton's (Matthew Lillard) victims have possessed their favorite animatronics in an attempt to avenge their deaths.

Five Nights at Freddy's followed Mike as he was looking for a job that could allow him to take care of himself and his younger sister, Abby (Piper Rubio). Due to his complicated track record, the only position available for him was that of night guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, an abandoned pizzeria where a terrible crime had taken place. Eventually, Mike discovered that the animatronics of the business were possessed by the souls of the children killed by William Afton, and it was up to him to save Abby before something bad happened to her.

What Could Happen in 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2'?

While a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's hasn't been placed on Blumhouse and Universal Pictures' calendar yet, the first movie left plenty of loose ends in case the team needed to return for another story. William Afton was defeated by the animatronics, but as the movie came to an end, it looked like he survived the encounter. At the same time, Mike finally learned who killed his younger brother years before the events of the movie took place, and with the ghost children of this universe able to communicate with him through dreams and visions, it remains to be seen if he'll be reunited with Garrett (Lucas Grant) at some point in the future.

Five Nights at Freddy's is now available for streaming on Peacock in the U.S. For more from our interview with Josh Hutcherson, watch below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

