YouTuber and filmmaker, Markiplier (aka Mark Fischbach) was originally set to have a cameo role in 2023's Five Nights At Freddy's film, but didn't due to his commitments to the Iron Lung film. So, with Five Nights At Freddy's 2 now entering production, the YouTuber addressed the ongoing rumors about a potential appearance in this Blumhouse production. Spoiler alert, it doesn't sound good.

In a Powerwash Pals video with Dawko, Fichbach was asked about his future acting opportunities and said that it would depend on the project. But when Dawko mentions Five Nights At Freddy's 2, the YouTuber revealed that he hadn't been reached out and that he didn't know if he would be involved. Currently, only Josh Hutcherson, Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, and Piper Rubio are the only names attached to the project. And while Markiplier denies his involvement, fans speculate that he's probably lying, as Matthew Patrick (aka Matpat) said the same thing during the lead-up to the first film and wound up playing Ness, a waiter in Sparky's Diner.

Five Nights At Freddy's is a film adaptation of the popular horror indie game of the same name, created by Scott Cawthon. The feature generated over $291 million at the global box office and a high audience score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While it was poorly received by critics, earning a low score of 32 percent, it was nominated for The People's Choice Awards in 2024 for "Drama Movie of the Year." Following its success, a sequel was confirmed, and Blumhouse released a new poster featuring Toy Freddy from the game, Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

Markiplier's Acting and Filmmaking History, Explained

Close

Aside from his successful YouTube career, Fischbach has starred in a series of films, TV shows, and web series. Some notable projects include 2015's Smosh: The Movie, Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything, and his most recent role, The Edge of Sleep. According to MatPat, Fischbach was originally cast to play the security guard who appeared during Five Night At Freddy's opening sequence, but ended up being replaced.

In addition, Fischbach also has some directing credits under his belt. One notable project of his is the upcoming sci-fi horror, Iron Lung, based on the 2022 video game of the same name. Not only will he direct the feature, but he will also star in it, alongside Caroline Rose Kaplan, Sean McLoughlin (aka Jackspecticeye), and a cameo from the game's creator, David Szymanski. He also directed his documentary, Markiplier from North Korea, and the YouTube Red interactive film, In Space with Markiplier.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is scheduled to come out in 2025. Until then, you can stream Five Nights At Freddy's on Prime Video. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.