Keep an eye on those security cameras, because Freddy Fazbear and his band of merry murderous animatronics are back with a vengeance in Five Nights at Freddy's 2. Based on the viral horror video game series, Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation became the surprise horror hit of 2023. Despite a same-day release on Peacock, the film went on to shatter expectations at the global box office, grossing nearly $300 million in profit. Considering the movie reportedly only cost $20 million (adhering to Blumhouse's mantra of "low budget, high concept" filmmaking), a sequel was all but inevitable.

The first film saw a down-on-his-luck security guard, Mike (Josh Hutcherson), take an unusual job to serve as a security guard at an abandoned Chuck E. Cheese knock-off called Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. Little does Mike know that the uncanny and creepy animatronic characters in the restaurant are possessed by vengeful spirits, and their idea of playtime is hardly kid-friendly. For all the current details about Blumhouse's horror sequel, such as its cast, plot details, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

7 When is 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' Coming Out?

Blumhouse will be bringing some unsettling scares in for next year's holiday season, as Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be released on Friday, December 5, 2025. Scream and Scooby-Doo star Matthew Lillard confirmed the December release in May 2024.

6 Where Can You Watch 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2'?

Considering how well the film performed at the box office, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is all but assured to debut in theaters this December. 2025 is set to be a pretty big year for new entries in beloved horror franchises, with examples including:

Blumhouse and Universal Pictures haven't yet confirmed if the sequel will be getting a same-day streaming release on Peacock like the first film did.

5 Does 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' Have a Trailer?

Being about a year out from release, we'll have to be patient for a new trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2. However, Blumhouse did give a brief first glimpse at the upcoming follow-up at the 2024 New York Comic Con with a brand-new poster. Not only does the poster further confirm the film's December release date, but it also teases the arrival of "Toy Freddy", indicating that the movie sequel is at least somewhat directly adapting the game's sequel.

4 Who Stars in 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2'?