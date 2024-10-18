This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A new night shift is about to begin in Five Nights at Freddy's 2, and Blumhouse has shared a first-look at what fans can expect in a new poster in the second installment. Based on the popular viral video game series of the same name, Five Nights at Freddy's tells the terrifying tale of several defunct animatronics at the Chuck E. Cheese-rip-off, Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, all of which are possessed by the ghosts of vengeful children. If the new poster is any indication, the upcoming sequel is continuing to honor the games that inspired it.

Amidst a very busy New York Comic Con, the newly released poster for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 features a Freddy Fazbear animatronic hiding behind a stage curtain, only this isn't the same Freddy that terrified audiences in the previous film. Instead, the new animatronic bares (or dare we say, bears) an uncanny resemblance to "Toy Freddy" from the video game titled Five Nights at Freddy's 2. It's a nice nod to the source material, but as fans of the games already know, the sequel's events technically take place before the events of the first Five Nights at Freddy's. Perhaps this is an early tease that the upcoming sequel could potentially be a prequel in disguise.

Prequel or sequel, Five Nights at Freddy's 2, is set to feature many familiar faces from the prior film. This includes The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson as the heroic night guard Mike and Scream star Matthew Lillard as the villainous William Afton (the latter of whom has seemingly survived his ordeal with the animatronics in the first film. Their return isn't unexpected as the first Five Nights at Freddy's defied sub-bar reviews and a same-day theater and streaming release to become a resounding success for Blumhouse, making nearly $300 million at the global box office.

When Does 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' Come Out?

Image via Blumhouse

Along with the release of the new poster, Blumhouse also confirmed the release date of Five Nights at Freddy's 2, and fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the upcoming sequel. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be releasing a little over one year from now, on Friday, December 5th, 2025. Until then, you can get caught up on the scary story of Freddy Fazbear and his animatronic friends with the first Five Nights at Freddy's film, which is available to stream right now on Prime Video.

3 10 Five Nights at Freddy's Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a blood-chilling cinematic event, as Blumhouse — the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man — brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through. Release Date October 27, 2023 Director Emma Tammi Cast Josh Hutcherson , Matthew Lillard , Elizabeth Lail , Mary Stuart Masterson Runtime 110 minutes Main Genre Horror

Watch on Prime Video